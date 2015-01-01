पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:उदीयमान सूर्य भगवान को द्वितीय अर्घ्य चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व का समापन

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पवित्र नर्मदा घाटों, तालाबों एवं मंदिरों में की गई विधिवत पूजा
  • छठ महोत्सव का व्रतधारियों ने शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य देने के बाद समापन किया

महापर्व छठ के प्रति उत्तर भारतीयों में अभूतपूर्व उत्साह एवं उमंग संस्कारधानी में दिखा। इस वर्ष कोरोना के चलते पारंपरिक छठ व्रतधारियों की संख्या कम रही, लेकिन नए और स्थानीय लोग बढ़-चढ़कर छठ पूजा में शमिल हुए। उत्तरप्रदेश सेवा संघ द्वारा अधारताल तालाब के घाट में भगवान सूर्य का पूजन और महाआरती का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान महासंघ के संरक्षक डॉ. राजेश जायसवाल, राजीव सिंह, शशि सोनी, अध्यक्ष बनारसी यादव, श्यामनारायण कनौजिया, पार्षद प्रदीप यादव वहीं रांझी मानेगाँव में चंदू दुबे, मनोज सिंह आिद उपस्थित थे।

गोपालन पवित्र कार्य है
भारतीय सनातनी परम्परा में गोपालन एवं गौसेवा को परम पवित्र कार्य माना गया है। 22 नवम्बर को गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया जाएगा। स्वामी अखिलेश्वरानंद गिरी महाराज ने बताया कि सनातन धर्मावलम्बियों के पूर्वज सदा से गौ सेवा व्रती रहे हैं। गोपालन उनकी सहज अभिरुचि रही है।

9 सौ फीट की चुनरी बैनगंगा नर्मदा के तट पर अर्पित
नर्मदा पंचकोसी परिक्रमा के पूर्व शनिवार को गीताधाम ग्वारीघाट में जगद्गुरू श्यामदेवाचार्य महाराज, स्वामी नरसिंह दास महाराज की पावन उपस्थिति में 900 फीट की चुनरी का पूजन किया गया। इसके बाद बैनगंगा नर्मदा के तट सरस्वती घाट पर चुनरी अर्पित की गई। इस अवसर पर डॉ. सुधीर अग्रवाल, डॉ. शिव शंकर पटेल, पंडित मनमोहन दुबे एवं एड. शीर्ष अग्रवाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

शिव नगर में सिद्धचक्र विधान से मंत्र जाप प्रारंभ
श्री पारसनाथ दिगंबर जैन मंदिर शिव नगर में सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान के मंत्र जाप के पूर्व दीप प्रज्ज्वलन कराते हुए ब्रह्मचारी त्रिलोक ने कहा कि सूर्य एवं दीपक का प्रकाश तो बाहरी अँधेरे को दूर करता है, 22 नवम्बर को सुबह 7 बजे से श्री पारसनाथ दिगंबर जैन मंदिर शिव नगर में ब्रह्मचारी त्रिलोक जी के विधानाचार्यत्व में अभिषेक, शांतिधारा व ध्वजारोहण के साथ आठ दिवसीय सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान प्रारंभ होगा। उपस्थिति की अपील सुनील चौधरी, मुकेश सिंघई व वैभव कांत एवं कमल जैन ने की है।

संत जलाराम की जयंती मनाई
श्रीराम भक्त संत जलाराम बापा की 221वीं जयंती जबलपुर हॉस्पिटल एण्ड रिसर्च सेंटर में शनिवार को मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम में डॉ. दीपक बहरानी, डॉ. परिमल स्वामी, डाॅ. अजय सेठ, डॉ. अभय श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. नरेन्द्र खरे, डॉ. जतिन धीरावाणी, डॉ. अखिल श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. प्रज्ञा धीरावाणी, डॉ. संगीता श्रीवास्तव, डाॅ. अर्चना श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. ऋचा धीरावाणी आदि उपस्थित थीं। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में भगवान दास भाई धीरावाणी, रुकमणी धीरावाणी, डॉ. राजेश धीरावाणी, दिनेश धीरावाणी, प्रकाश धीरावाणी, शरद पालन, प्रो. एचबी पालन, चेतन महीधर व जयेश पालन का योगदान रहा।

