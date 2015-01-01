पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना आपदा:वरिष्ठ व्याख्याता कोरोना पॉजिटिव, एक सप्ताह तक बंद रहेगा पीएसएम

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रांतीय शिक्षण महाविद्यालय (पीएसएम) के वरिष्ठ व्याख्याता के कोविड पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर संस्थान को 10 से 16 दिसंबर तक के लिए बंद करने का निर्णय प्राचार्य ने लिया है।

मप्र तृतीय वर्ग शासकीय कर्मचारी संघ प्रांतीय महामंत्री योगेन्द्र दुबे द्वारा भेजी शिकायत में आरोप है कि वरिष्ठ कार्यालय की अनुमति के बिना संस्थान को सात दिनों के लिए बंद रखने से छात्रों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

संघ ने माँग की है कि वरिष्ठ व्याख्याता कार्यालय की बजाय पूरे संस्थान को बंद करके कोरोना आपदा को अवसर में बदलने वाले प्राचार्य पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाए।

महिला प्राचार्य के खिलाफ होगी एफआईआर| रिलीव होने के बाद भी स्कूल के दस्तावेज अपने साथ ले जाने वाली शाउमावि पोंडी कला की पूर्व प्राचार्य सुमिता दत्ता के खिलाफ पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के आदेश डीईओ ने दिए हैं। श्रीमती दत्ता वर्तमान में जिला शिक्षा केन्द्र उमरिया में जिला परियोजना समन्वय के पद पर पदस्थ हैं। डीईओ सुनील कुमार नेमा केे अनुसार 9 अक्टूबर को रिलीव होने के बाद अनधिकृत रूप से श्रीमती दत्ता दस्तावेज अपने साथ ले गईं, जिससे स्कूल के कामकाज प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। आदेश के अनुसार श्रीमती दत्ता पूर्व में भी जिन संस्थानों में पदस्थ रहीं, वहाँ पर भी उनके द्वारा ऐसे ही कृत्य किए गए हैं।

अध्यापक संवर्ग को 6वें वेतनमान की तीसरी व अंतिम किश्त मिलेगी| लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने स्कूलों में पदस्थ शिक्षक संवर्ग को छठवें वेतनमान की तीसरी व अंतिम किश्त का भुगतान करने के आदेश आयुक्त जयश्री कियावत ने जारी किए हैं। एरियर्स की राशि 1 जनवरी 2016 से 30 जून 2017 की अवधि की होगी।

