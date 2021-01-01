पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा:दहेज प्रताड़ना के आरोपी डॉक्टर सहित माता-पिता को सजा; न्यायालय ने तीन-तीन हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड भी लगाया

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी अंजली शाह ने दहेज प्रताड़ना के आरोप में भोपाल निवासी डॉक्टर सहित माता-पिता को एक-एक साल की सजा सुनाई है। न्यायालय ने आरोपियों पर तीन-तीन हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड भी लगाया है। प्रकरण के अनुसार रांझी जबलपुर निवासी सुप्रिया झारिया का विवाह 11 जून 2011 को न्यू मिनाल रेसीडेंसी भोपाल निवासी डॉ. शैलेन्द्र झारिया के साथ हुआ था।

विवाह के कुछ दिन बाद पति के साथ सास हेमलता झारिया और ससुर रामाधार झारिया दहेज में 10 लाख रुपए लाने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगे। रकम लाने से इनकार करने पर सुप्रिया के साथ मारपीट की जाने लगी। मामले की एफआरआई महिला थाना जबलपुर में दर्ज की गई। सुनवाई के बाद न्यायालय ने पति, सास और ससुर को धारा 498 ए और 3, 4 दहेज प्रतिषेध अधिनियम में एक-एक साल की सजा और तीन-तीन हजार रुपए अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई।

