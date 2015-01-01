पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:जबलपुर में नौ प्रतिष्ठानों से अलग-अलग खाद्य सामग्रियों के सैम्पल लिए, मिलावट की थी आशंका

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
दूध में मिलावट की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर चलाया जा रहा अभियान
  • पांच एसडीएम ने संभाली कमान, खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट करने वालों पर कसनी है नकेल

मिलावटखोरों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई जिले में शुरू की गई है। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर नौ दुकानों से विभिन्न खाद्य सामग्रियों के नमूने लिए गए। दूध, केक, सरसों तेल, रबड़ी व पेड़ा आदि की मिलावट जांच कराई जा रही है। प्रशासन का सबसे अधिक फोकस दूध और इससे निर्मित होने वाली खाद्य सामग्री है। इसमें मिलावट की सबसे अधिक आशंका रहती है। कलेक्टर ने इसके लिए जिले के पांचों एसडीएम की एक कमेटी बनाई है, जो मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई की मॉनिटरिंग करेगी।

सरसों तेल में मिलावट की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
सरसों तेल में मिलावट की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच दूषित खाद्य सामग्री के उपयोग से शरीर की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता भी कमजोर होती है। ऐसे में मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। रविवार को भी जिले के अलग-अलग कस्बों और बाजारों में पुरानी और दूषित खाद्य सामग्रियों को नष्ट कराया गया। एसडीएम पाटन, सिहोरा, पनागर, रांझी, गोरखपुर एसडीएम की अगुवाई में खाद्य सुरक्षा प्रशासन द्वारा कार्रवाई कराई जा रही है। रविवार रात को टीम ने सिहोरा, पाटन, पनागर, शहपुरा, शहर में कई जगह दूषित खाद्य सामग्री नष्ट कराई।

इन प्रतिष्ठानों से लिए गए सेम्पल
रूपम ट्रेडर्सगलगलासरसों तेल
अजय तिवारीआनंद कुंज गढ़ादूध और घी
मुन्ना उपाध्यायछोटी बजरिया गढ़ादूध और घी
शुभम दूध डेयरीकटंगीदूध
मां नर्मदा डेयरीकटंगीदूध
शौकी डेयरीपरियटदूध
अवस्थी डेयरीपरियटदूध
पारस पूजापनागरकेक
जैन प्रतिष्ठानपनागरपेड़ा
कैलाश मिष्ठानशहररबड़ी
घी में मिलावट की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
घी में मिलावट की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

मिलावटखोरों पर होगी कार्रवाई
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बताया कि मिलावटखोरों पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। मिलावट की पुष्टि होने पर पिछले दिनों गोरखपुर, व ग्वारीघाट में FIR दर्ज कराई जा चुकी है। इसके अलावा एक्सपायरी डेट व रेट के प्रकरण में आरोपियों पर NSA तक की कार्रवाई की गई है। जांच में आगे भी मिलावट की पुष्टि होने पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने से लेकर अन्य विधिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

