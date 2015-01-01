पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से जंग:सीरो सर्वे ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, दूसरे दिन 900 के करीब सैम्पलिंग

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम के वार्ड-1 से वार्ड 20 तक 40 टीमों ने घर-घर जाकर लिए नमूने

कोराेना संक्रमण को लेकर हर्ड इम्यूनिटी की जाँच के लिए शुरू किए गए सीरो सर्वे ने शनिवार को दूसरे दिन रफ्तार पकड़ी। पहले दिन 350 के करीब सैम्पल्स ही हो पाए थे, दूसरे दिन टीमें सुबह से निकलीं और 20 वार्डों में जाकर करीब 900 सैम्पल्स कलेक्ट किए।

हालाँकि एप में कुछ समस्या के चलते कितने सैम्पल हुए, इसकी सटीक जानकारी शाम तक नहीं मिल सकी। स्वास्थ्य एवं चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से गठित की गईं चालीस टीमों ने नगर निगम के वार्ड-1 से लेकर वार्ड 20 तक में सैम्पल एकत्रित किए। सर्वे दलों ने गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए एक घर से एक व्यक्ति का नमूना लिया।

देर से निकलीं कुछ टीमें
पहले दिन की तरह दूसरे दिन भी सर्वे टीमों के लिए उपलब्ध कराए जाने वाले वाहनों की वजह से टीमों को निकलने में देरी हुई। पहले दिन जहाँ वाहन कम थे, वहीं दूसरे दिन जैसे-तैसे प्रशासन ने अन्य विभागों की मदद से स्वास्थ्य विभाग को वाहन उपलब्ध तो कराए, लेकिन उनमें ईंधन कम होने के कारण, कुछ टीमें समय पर रवाना नहीं हो सकीं। बाद में ईंधन उपलब्ध हुआ और टीमें अपने निर्धारित वार्डों के लिए रवाना हुईं।

आज नहीं होगी सैम्पलिंग: जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस दाहिया ने बताया कि रविवार को अवकाश के चलते सैम्पलिंग नहीं होगी।

एक नजर सर्वे पर
- 10 दिनों में पूरा होना है सर्वे।
- हर दिन करीब 1000 लोगों की सैम्पलिंग।
- मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब में होगा एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें