पर्यावरण और सेहत से खिलवाड़:बड़े तालाब में करबला पर मिल रहा सीवेज, यहां से शहर की 3.50 लाख आबादी को सप्लाई होता है पानी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तालाब में ऐसे कई नालों से सीधे मिल रहा सीवेज
  • मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड की सितंंबर 2020 की वाटर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स रिपाेर्ट में खुलासा
  • करबला इंटेकवेल के नजदीक तालाब के पानी में ई-काेलाई और काेलीफॉर्म बैक्टीरिया मिले
  • कमला पार्क, याॅट क्लब और बैरागढ़ इंटेकवेल के पास से लिए गए सैंपल मानक स्तर के निकले

(राेहित श्रीवास्तव) बड़े तालाब पर बने करबला इंटेकवेल के नजदीक पानी की गुणवत्ता सही नहीं है। इसकी वजह- यहां तालाब के पानी में बायाेलॉजिकल ऑक्सीजन डिमांड (बीओडी) का लेवल तय मानक से ज्यादा हाेना है। यह खुलासा मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड (एमपीपीसीबी) की सितंबर 2020 की वाटर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स रिपाेर्ट में हुआ है। रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक करबला इंटेकवेल के नजदीक तालाब के पानी में ई-काेलाई और काेलीफॉर्म बैक्टीरिया मिले हैं। यह बैक्टीरिया सिर्फ सीवेज में मिलते हैं, जिनके तालाब के पानी में मिलने से इसकी पुष्टी होती है।

एमपीपीसीबी ने सितंबर में करबला, कमला पार्क, याॅट क्लब, बैरागढ़ इंटेकवेल के पास से पानी के नमूने लिए थे। इनमें से कमला पार्क, याॅट क्लब, बैरागढ़ इंटेकवेल के नजदीक से लिए गए पानी के नमूने जांच में मानक स्तर के निकले हैं। रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक बड़े तालाब के करबला इंटेकवेल के नजदीक पानी में घुलित ऑक्सीजन (डीओ), मलमूत्र के बैक्टीरिया और सीवेज बैक्टीरिया अधिकतम सीमा से कम मिले हैं, लेकिन यहां पानी की बायाेलॉजिकल ऑक्सीजन डिमांड तय मानक से ज्यादा है। इसकी वजह तालाब के इस हिस्से के पानी में केमिकल ज्यादा हाेना है। इस वजह से पानी की बायाेलॉजिकल ऑक्सीजन डिमांड ज्यादा है।

एमपीपीसीबी काे तालाब के किस स्थान के पानी में क्या मिला

स्त्राेत : एमपीपीसीबी की सितंबर 2020 की वाटर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स रिपाेर्ट।
स्त्राेत : एमपीपीसीबी की सितंबर 2020 की वाटर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स रिपाेर्ट।

अगस्त में भी करबला इंटकवेल के नजदीक खराब था तालाब का पानी
प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अगस्त 2020 में बड़े तालाब के पानी की गुणवत्ता करबला और बैरागढ़ इंटकवेल के नजदीक खराब थी। बोर्ड के वैज्ञानिकों को अगस्त में दोनों स्थानों से लिए गए तालाब के पानी नमूनों में कोलीफार्म बैक्टीरिया मिले थे।

पैरामीटर पर हो जांच- पीने के पानी में काेलीफॉर्म बैक्टीरिया शून्य हाेना चाहिए
पर्यावरणविद डाॅ. सुभाष सी पांडे ने बताया कि तालाब से शहरभर में पीने के लिए पानी की सप्लाई हाेती है। इस कारण बड़े तालाब के पानी की जांच बीआईएस 2012 के पैरामीटर पर हाेना चाहिए, बजाय सामान्य तालाब के पानी के क्वालिटी पैरामीटर पर। पीने के पानी में काेलीफॉर्म बैक्टीरिया सहित दूसरे बैक्टीरिया शून्य हाेना चाहिए। जबकि बड़े तालाब के पानी के लिए गए चाराें नमूनाें में बैक्टीरिया, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड काे मिले हैं। बीआईएस 2012 के मानकाें पर अगर पानी के नमूनाें की जांच की जाती, ताे तालाब से लिए गए पानी के चाराें नमूने अमानक निकलते।

ट्रीटमेंट के बाद होता है सप्लाई
तालाब के पानी में काेलीफॉर्म बैक्टीरिया हाे सकते हैं। बारिश में तालाब में कई स्थानाें से पानी बहकर पहुंचता है, लेकिन शहर में फिल्टर प्लांट से ट्रीटमेंट के बाद ही तालाब का पानी सप्लाई हाेता है। तालाब के पानी की सप्लाई से पहले हैवी मेटल जांच नहीं होती है।
एआर पवार, चीफ इंजीनियर, वाटर वर्क्स, नगर निगम भाेपाल

