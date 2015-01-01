पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सप्लाई चेन बाधित होने का असर:फेस्टिवल सीजन में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पादों की कमी, लैपटॉप से लेकर बड़ी स्क्रीन के टीवी की भी शॉर्टेज

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माइक्रोवेव, डबल डोर के फ्रिज, कम्प्यूटर, मोबाइल, टैब जैसे अनेकों सामान की कमी

कोविड-19 का भले ही इलाज न हो लेकिन इसके संक्रमण की रफ्तार कुछ कम होने से जिंदगी काफी हद तक पटरी पर लौट आई है। अब फेस्टिवल सीजन में बाजार गुलजार हुए हैं। लोग जरूरतों का सामान खरीदने भी निकल पड़े हैं लेकिन उन्हें समय पर चाही गई चीजें नहीं मिल पा रही हैं।

इसकी वजह यही है कि लॉकडाउन काल में जो उत्पादों की सप्लाई चेन बाधित हुई, उससे खासकर इलेक्ट्रिक और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पाद समय पर फैक्ट्रियों से बाजार तक नहीं पहुँच सके हैं। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की कमी की मुख्य वजह यही है कि इनके ज्यादातर उत्पादों की फैक्ट्रियाँ चाइना में हैं या फिर जो निर्माण में कच्चा माल लगता है वह चाइना से आता है।

कोरोना काल में उत्पाद बाजार तक पहुँचने की श्रृंखला प्रभावित होने का असर अब ज्यादा दिख रहा है। अभी दीपावली के सीजन में बड़ी से लेकर छोटी दुकानों तक यह स्थिति है कि लोग अपनी डिमाण्ड के अनुसार चीजें खरीदने तो जा रहे हैं लेकिन उन्हें समय पर चीजें नहीं मिल पा रही हैं।

शहर में इस समय जिन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उत्पादों की कमी है उनमें प्रमुख रूप से लैपटॉप, माइक्रोवेव, सभी प्रमुख कंपनियों के मोबाइल, डबल डोर के फ्रिज, टैब, बड़ी स्क्रीन के टीवी आदि अनेक आइटम्स हैं जिनकी सप्लाई पर गंभीर असर हुआ है। दुकानदार पहले ग्राहक का इंतजार कर रहे थे, संक्रमण कम हुआ तो धीरे-धीरे बाजार उठा भी तो अब सप्लाई चेन व्यापार पर असर डाल रही है। जबलपुर में आसपास के 15 से 18 छोटे शहरों से ग्राहक आते हैं। इन शहरों तक शहर के बड़े व्यापारियों द्वारा माल भी पहुँचाया जाता है ।

लॉकडाउन का इफेक्टः खरीददार ज्यादा लेकिन दुकानों पर माल है सीमित, कच्चा माल चाइना में बनता है

अब आगे और ज्यादा माँग है
जानकारों का कहना है कि नवरात्र और दीपावली के बाद शीत ऋतु में होने वाली शादियों और नये साल में सभी प्रकार के इलेक्ट्रिक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, ऑटोमोबाइल सामग्री की डिमाण्ड इस बार बढ़ने वाली है। इसकी वजह यही है कि अभी तक जो शादियाँ टली हैं वे सर्दियों में सीमित मुहूर्त में ज्यादा होंगी। इन हालातों में भी सामग्री की डिमाण्ड ज्यादा होगी। आगे भी यदि सप्लाई चेन पर इसी तरह का असर बरकरार रहा तो सहज रूप से सामान मिल पाना कठिन होगा, जैसा अभी हो रहा है।

निर्भरता ज्यादा इसलिए परेशानी
चीन पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कम्पोनेंट सप्लाई की निर्भरता ज्यादा है इसलिए परेशानी हो रही है। जानकारों का कहना है कि लैपटॉप, कम्प्यूटर में हार्ड डिस्क, मदर बोर्ड, बैटरी, की-बोर्ड, एलईडी स्क्रीन आदि सामान चाइना से आते हैं। इसी तरह माइक्रोवेव में जो रेडियेशन रॉड है वह अहम रोल निभाती है और वह चाइना में बनती है। 52 इंच से ऊपर के टीवी के जरूरी पार्ट्स चीन से मंगाए जाते हैं। कुछ कारों के जरूरी पार्ट्स भी वहीं से आते हैं, इससे कारों की सप्लाई भी फैक्ट्रियों से समय पर नहीं हो पा रही है।

...तो मिलेगी पूरी राहत
चाइना पर निर्भरता और वहाँ से माल की सप्लाई पर असर से अभी भले ही तकलीफ हो लेकिन जानकारों का कहना है कि कई बड़े ब्राण्डों ने अपनी फैक्ट्रियाँ तेजी से भारत में लगानी शुरू कर दी हैं। इससे आने वाले समय में निर्भरता तो कम होगी ही साथ ही सप्लाई पर भी कोई असर नहीं होगा। ज्यादातर उत्पादों पर आत्म निर्भरता अब बढ़ेगी।

