पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Shridham And Vindhyachal Express Will Start Operations From November 20, Festival Special Name Given

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेल यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी:श्रीधाम और विंध्याचल एक्सप्रेस का 20 नवंबर से शुरू होगा संचालन, त्योहार स्पेशल दिया गया नाम

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • रेलवे बोर्ड ने जारी किया टाइम टेबल, स्पेशल बनाकर किया जाएगा संचालन
  • 30 नवंबर तक 11-11 ट्रिप होगा दोनों ट्रेनों का संचालन

त्योहार में ट्रेनों में भीड़ देखते हुए रेलवे बोर्ड ने श्रीधाम और विंध्याचल एक्सप्रेस को स्पेशल बनाकर चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। दोनों ही ट्रेनों का संचालन 20 नवंबर से शुरू होगा। रेलवे बोर्ड ने दोनों ट्रेनों का टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया है। अभी प्रायोगिक तौर पर दोनों ट्रेनों को 11-11 ट्रिप के लिए चलाया जाएगा। यदि पर्याप्त यात्री मिले तो आगे भी दोनों ट्रेनों का संचालन होगा।

24 डिब्बे का होगा श्रीधाम स्पेशल
पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे की सीपीआरओ प्रियंका दीक्षित ने बताया कि जबलपुर से नरसिंहपुर, गाडरवारा, पिपरिया, इटारसी होकर दिल्ली जाने वाली श्रीधाम एक्सप्रेस 20 नवंबर से चलेगी। इस ट्रेन को 02174/02173 नाम से संचालित किया जा रहा है। हालांकि इसकी टाइमिंग श्रीधाम की तरह रहेगी। जबलपुर से ये ट्रेन शाम 5.30 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन 11.35 बजे सुबह दिल्ली पहुंचाएगी। वहीं दिल्ली से दोपहर 2.15 बजे रवाना होकर अगली सुबह 7.15 जबलपुर पहुंचाएगी। 24 डिब्बे के इस स्पेशल ट्रेन में सात डिब्बे एसी, 11 स्लीपर, 4 सामान्य श्रेणी और 2 एसएलआरडी कोच होंगे।
विंध्याचल एक्सप्रेस भी स्पेशल बनकर चलेगी
इसी तरह इटारसी से जबलपुर, कटनी, बीना, विदिशा होकर भोपाल के बीच संचालित विंध्याचल एक्सप्रेस भी त्यौहार एक्सप्रेस बनकर 20 नवंबर से चलेगी। इटारसी-भोपाल-इटारसी के बीच ये ट्रेन दोनों ओर से संचालित होगी। 15 डिब्बे वाली इस ट्रेन में 4 स्लीपर, 9 सामान्य श्रेणी और 2 एसएलआरडी कोच होंगे। इस स्पेशल ट्रेन को 01271/01272 के नाम से संचालित किया जाएगा। दोनों ही ट्रेनों में कंफर्म टिकट वाले को ही बैठने की अनुमित होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें