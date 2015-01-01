पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन पत्ती पर एएसपी ट्रैफिक ने की कार्रवाई:सर प्लीज आज छोड़ दीजिए कल से हैलमेट लगाऊँगा

जबलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • नियमों का पालन करने वालों का किया सम्मान

ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सघन चैकिंग अभियान के पाँचवें दिन बिना हैलमेट वाहन चलाने वालों की धरपकड़ हुई। इस दौरान ज्यादातर युवा बिना हैलमेट के पकड़े गए, जो बाद में हाथ जोड़ते हुए ये कहते गिड़गिड़ा रहे थे कि सर प्लीज आज छोड़ दीजिए कल से हैलमेट जरूर लगाऊँगा।

तीन पत्ती पर शाम के वक्त ट्रैफिक एएसपी संजय कुमार अग्रवाल, डीएसपी बीपी सलोकी की मौजूदगी में कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया।एएसपी ने बताया कि चैकिंग के दौरान महिलाओं का वर्ग हैलमेट लगाए हुए पाया गया, इसलिए उनका सम्मान वाहनों में स्टीकर लगाते हुए किया गया। यातायात पुलिस द्वारा समय-समय पर विशेष मुहिम चलाकर हैलमेट लगाने आम जनता को जागरूक किया जाता है।

समझाया जाता है कि दुर्घटना के समय हैलमेट ही आपके बचाव का एकमात्र जरिया बन सकता है, जिसकी लोग सिरे से अनदेखी कर देते हैं। बिना हैलमेट धारण किए दोपहिया वाहन चलाने वाले 415 वाहन चालकों के चालान बनाकर 1 लाख 3 हजार 750 रुपए समन शुल्क वसूला गया। कार्रवाई क्रमश: जारी रहेगी।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस के साथ युवा ट्रैफिक फोर्स के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे। महिलाओं की चैकिंग की लिए महिला फाेर्स तैनात की गई थी। कार्रवाई के दौरान कई चालकों के पास लाइसेंस भी नहीं मिला। वे पकड़े जाने पर बहस करने के साथ ही अपने बचाव के लिए यहाँ-वहाँ फोन मिलाते नजर आए। बिना हैलमेट लगाए चालकों से 250 रुपए समन शुल्क वसूला गया। इस दौरान सड़क पर अवैध रूप से खड़े दोपहिया वाहनों को क्रेन से उठाने की कार्रवाई भी की गई।

