न्याय की उम्मीद:पांच एकड़ की पुस्तैनी जमीन बेच दी, सोचा था कि बेटा बड़ा डॉक्टर बन गया तो जिंदगी के सारे अरमान पूरे कर लूंगा

जबलपुर18 मिनट पहले
23 सितम्बर को एक साथ परिवार ने मनायी थी खुशी
  जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन की मौत से आहत परिजनों का छलका दर्द

जबलपुर मेडिकल के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन (26) की आत्महत्या ने परिवार के सपनों का भी गला घोट दिया। पांच सीनियर्स छात्रों के खिलाफ एक महीने बाद दर्ज हुई एफआईआर की बात सुनकर परिवार का दर्द छलक आया। दैनिक भास्कर से अपने दर्द को साझा करते हुए पिता अमृत लाल ने बताया कि मेरी माली हालत बहुत अच्छी नहीं है। 6 औलादों में दूसरे नम्बर का भागवत की बचपन से ही डॉक्टर बनने का सपना था। पूरे परिवार ने उसके सपनों को पूरा करने में खुद की जरूरतों और ख्वाहिशों का गला घोट दिया था। पांच एकड़ की पुस्तैनी जमीन तक बिक गई। सोचे थे कि बेटा डॉक्टर बन गया तो परिवार की सारी तकलीफें दूर कर देगा। जिंदगी के सारे अरमान पूरे कर लूंगा।
ऐसी ही दशा मां गीता देवांगन की भी है। उन्होंने कांपते स्वर में बताया कि मैने कलेजे पर पत्थर रख लिया था। 10 वर्ष की उम्र में वह नवोदय पढऩे चला गया था। 12वीं के बाद भिलाई में रहकर पीएमटी की कोचिंग की। पहले ही प्रयास में उसे पुणे स्थित मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिला मिल गया। एमबीबीएस पास करने के बाद उसका सपना आर्थो सर्जन बनने का था। पीजी प्रवेश परीक्षा में उसे मेडिसिन अलॉट हुआ, तो उसने छोड़ दिया। पुणे में ही रहकर एक वर्ष फिर कोचिंग की। दूसरे प्रयास में जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में आर्थो से पीजी करने का मौका मिला था।

भागवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फाइल फोटो
भागवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फाइल फोटो

जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में प्रवेश मिलने पर था खुश
बड़े भाई प्रहलाद ने बताया कि घर से जबलपुर की दूरी 400 किमी है। नजदीक का शहर मिलने पर वह बहुत खुश था। ये शहर जाना-पहचाना था। एक जुलाई को ही उसे प्रवेश मिला था। मैं और मझला देवी देवांगन पिता के साथ बर्तन दुकान में मदद करते हैं। छोटे भाई काली को भी भागवत मेडिकल लाइन में ही पढ़ाई के लिए प्रोत्साहित करता रहता था, लेकिन उसके जाने के बाद सब कुछ समाप्त हो गया। पांचों दोषी सीनियर्स पीजी छात्रों को सजा मिले, तभी उसकी आत्मा को शांति मिलेगी।
23 सितम्बर को एक साथ परिवार ने मनायी थी खुशी
सितम्बर में ही भागवत देवागंन ने प्रताडऩा के चलते अधिक मात्रा में दवाओं का सेवन कर लिया था। ठीक होने पर वह छुट्टी लेकर घर चला गया था। 23 सितम्बर को भतीजी अनमोल के जन्मदिन पर परिवार के लोगों ने एक साथ मिलकर खुशी मनायी थी। 25 सितम्बर को भागवत फिर से जबलपुर चला गया। फिर एक अक्टूबर को उसकी मौत की खबर आयी।
ये है पूरा मामला
जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में आर्थो पीजी 2020 के प्रथम वर्ष के छात्र भागवत देवांगन एक अक्टूबर को हास्टल नम्बर तीन में फंदे से झूल गया था। अगले दिन जबलपुर पहुंचे जांजगीर चंपा के रहौद निवासी भाई प्रहलाद ने गढ़ा व मेडिकल प्रशासन को मामले में शिकायत दी। शिकायत में पांच सीनियर्स छात्र विकास द्विवेदी, अमन गौतम, सलमान खान, शुभम शिंदे, अभिषेक गेमे पर प्रताडऩा का आरोप लगाया। एक महीने बाद गढ़ा पुलिस ने तीन नवम्बर की देर रात 306, 34 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

