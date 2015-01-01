पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:सोमवती अमावस्या कल, दान और पूजा से मिलेगा पुण्य फल

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
14 दिसंबर सोमवार को पंचग्रही योग में सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण भी है, इसके बाद सूर्य अपनी राशि भी बदलेगा। पं. रोहित दुबे ने बताया कि सोमवती अमावस्या पर वृश्चिक राशि में सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र और केतु रहेंगे।

ग्रहों के इस विशेष संयोग में किए गए स्नान, दान और पूजा-पाठ का विशेष फल मिलता है। सोमवती अमावस्या पर पितरों की संतुष्टि के लिए विशेष पूजा और तर्पण करना चाहिए। पं. वासुदेव शास्त्री ने बताया कि अगहन महीने की अमावस्या पर तीर्थ स्नान और दान के साथ ही शंख से भगवान कृष्ण का अभिषेक और उनकी विशेष पूजा करनी चाहिए।

शास्त्रों में इसे अश्वत्थ प्रदक्षिणा व्रत की भी संज्ञा दी गई है। अश्वत्थ यानी पीपल का पेड़। इस दिन शादीशुदा महिलाओं द्वारा पीपल के पेड़ की दूध, जल, पुष्प, अक्षत और चंदन से पूजा कर पेड़ के चारों ओर सूत का धागा लपेट कर परिक्रमा करने का विधान है। पं. राजकुमार शर्मा शास्त्री के अनुसार इस अमावस्या पर अपने पितरों के निमित्त उनको सद्गति प्राप्ति हेतु घर में पितृदोष की शांति के लिए अपनी यथा शक्ति और सामर्थ्य के अनुसार बरगद, पीपल, तुलसी और आम के पौधे लगाने चाहिए।

सूर्य ग्रहण पर भारत में नहीं दिखेगा, सूतक भी नहीं
14 दिसंबर का सूर्य ग्रहण इस साल का आखिरी ग्रहण भी होगा। ग्रहण पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। लेकिन यह भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इस वजह से इसका प्रभाव नहीं होने से सूतक काल नहीं माना जाएगा।

यह ग्रहण अफ्रीका के दक्षिणी भाग, दक्षिण अमेरिका, प्रशांत महासागर, अटलांटिक और हिंदमहासागर और अंटार्कटिका क्षेत्र में प्रभावी रहेगा।

माँ अन्नपूर्णा पूजन पर पुष्पांजलि-हवन
बंग समाज द्वारा प्रथम सार्वजनिक माँ अन्नपूर्णा की पूजा शनिवार को तिलहरी में पण्डित गोपाल मिश्र द्वारा कराई गई। इसमें महिलाओं ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए एवं मास्क पहनकर पूजा में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। पुष्पांजलि, बलिदान, हवन, भोग प्रसाद लगाया गया। अन्नपूर्णा समिति के समन्वयक सुजीत बैनर्जी ने बताया कि यह पूजा काशी के पुरातन अन्नपूर्णा मंदिर से 1913 में चोरी गई माँ अन्नपूर्णा की मूर्ति जो कि कनाडा से भारत लाई जा रही थी, उसके यादगार स्वरूप प्रारंभ की गई।

कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में डॉ. संजय चौधरी, एमएल हाजरा, मानसी शंकर, उत्तम सरकार, सीमा मण्डल, पीएस मानी, ईशा भट्टाचार्य, एमआर मण्डल, मिलन दासगुप्ता, अमित विश्वास, रूमा दास, सुब्रत मुखर्जी, रवि भट्टाचार्य, आयान देब एवं अमित शंकर का योगदान रहा। माँ का भोग सुधा भौमिक एवं देवी चटर्जी के द्वारा बनाया गया।

माँ काली का जन्मोत्सव कल मनाया जाएगा
श्री सिद्ध शक्ति पीठ कालीमठ आमनपुर मदन महल में प्रति वर्षानुसार इस वर्ष भी माँ भगवती मंगला काली का जन्मोत्सव अगहन मास की अमावस्या को कोविड 19 के चलते सोसल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए साधारण रूप से कल मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर कालीमठ के महंत चंद्रशेखरानंद ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि माँ भगवती काली की वर्षगाँठ पर टाइटेनिक क्लब एवं माली मोहल्ला द्वारा जुलूस नहीं निकला जाएगा।

रात्रि 12 बजे होने वाली आकाशीय झूला आरती भी नहीं होगी। कालीमठ परिवार के रघुवीर श्रीवास, भैयाराम अवस्थी, अनिल सराठे बबलू, इन्द्र कुमार तिवारी, पूरन सिंह राजपूत एवं अनिल उसरेटे ने कहा कि मैया जी के जन्मोत्सव पर घरों में दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करें।

दंडीस्वामी कालिकानंद महाराज आज आएँगे
श्री सिद्ध शक्ति पीठ कालीधाम ग्वारीघाट के संस्थापक एवं संचालक दंडी स्वामी कालिकानंद सरस्वती महाराज का रविवार को 15 दिन बाद नागपुर में कमर दर्द के ऑपरेशन कराने के उपरांत जबलपुर आगमन हो रहा है।

