सुसाइड:क्रिकेट सट्टे में हार के कारण पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष के पुत्र ने की थी आत्महत्या; उधारी चुकाने के लिए धमका रहे थे सटोरिये

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
बेलखेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के समीपी ग्राम बरबटी में विगत 31 अक्टूबर को 18 वर्षीय युवक ने फाँसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष के पुत्र द्वारा आत्महत्या किए जाने की सूचना मेडिकल अस्पताल से पुलिस को दिए जाने पर मर्ग कायम कर जाँच में लिया गया था। जाँच के दौरान पता चला कि मृतक आईपीएल क्रिकेट सट्टे में पैसा हार गया था और सटोरिये उधारी वसूलने के लिए धमका रहे थे, जिससे परेशान होकर उसने आत्मघाती कदम उठाया।

जाँच के बाद धमकाने वाले सटोरियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार बरबटी निवासी बलराम पटैल व पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष राधा बाई पटैल के पुत्र अंशुल पटैल द्वारा आत्महत्या किए जाने के मामले की जाँच के दौरान परिजनों एवं साक्षियों के कथन लिए गए, जिसमें पाया गया कि ग्राम बरबटी के चन्दू उर्फ चन्द्रभान एवं जयपाल पटैल आईपीएल का सट्टा खेलते व खिलाते थे। इनके पास अंशुल सट्टा खेलकर हार गया था।

उस पर सट्टे की हार की उधारी चढ़ गयी थी और सटोरिये उससे उधारी के पैसे माँग कर धमका रहे थे। घटना दिनांक की सुबह भी सटोरिये चन्दू उर्फ चन्द्रभान तथा जयपाल ने मृतक के घर पहुँचकर उससे पैसों की माँग की और पैसे नहीं मिलने पर घर से उठवा लेने की धमकी दी थी। धमकी से भयभीत होकर अंशुल ने दोपहर में अपने कमरे में फाँसी लगा ली थी। जाँच उपरांत चन्दू उर्फ चन्द्रभान एवं जयपाल पटैल के विरुद्ध धारा 306, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

95 हजार की थी उधारी- जाँच के दौरान पता चला कि मृतक ने आईपीएल क्रिकेट में कई बार दाँव लगाया था और लंबी हार के बाद सटोरियों की 95 हजार की उधारी उस पर चढ़ गयी थी। उधारी वसूल करने के लिए सटोरियों ने सुबह 9 बजे के करीब उसे धमकी दी, उसके बाद वह मकान के ऊपरी कमरे में गया और फाँसी लगा ली थी। परिजन उसे फंदे से उतारकर मेडिकल लेकर पहुँचे थे। जहाँ चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया था।

