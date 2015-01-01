पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में जब्त अवैध हथियारों का मामला:नाटी बाबू सोनकर सहित चार पर एसपी ने घोषित किया पांच-पांच हजार का इनाम, तीन और असलहे जब्त

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जब्त आर्म्स की फाइल फोटो
  • कांग्रेस नेता के घर जुआ फड़ की कार्रवाई में मिला था अवैध हथियारों का जखीरा
  • नाटी बाबू सोनकर का दत्तक पुत्र भी आरोपी
  • मोबाइल सीडीआर से खुलेगी मददगारों की पोल

मप्र कांग्रेस के पूर्व सचिव गजेंद्र उर्फ गज्जू सोनकर के घर से मिले अवैध हथियारों के मामले में पिता नाटी बाबू सोनकर सहित कुल 6 आरोपी बनाए जा चुके हैं। तीन नाम रिमांड पर लिए गए गज्जू के खुलासे के बाद पुलिस ने बढ़ाई है। बुधवार रात को एसपी ने मामले में फरार चल रहे चार आरोपियों पर पांच-पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित किया है। इसमें कांग्रेस नेता का पिता नाटी बाबू सोनकर, दत्तक भाई और मैनेजर शामिल हैं।
पुलिस के अनुसार भानतलैया हनुमानताल निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर और उसके भाई सोनू सोनकर को 13 तक रिमांड पर लिया गया है। दोनों की पूछताछ के बाद मैनेजर रजनीश वर्मा, पिता नाटी बाबू सोनकर, उसके दत्तक पुत्र ओमप्रकाश उर्फ बबुआ और गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल का नाम आर्म्स प्रकरण में जोड़ा गया। चारों की गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी ने पांच-पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित किया।
आर्म्स रिपेयर वाले को दबोचा
प्रकरण की विवेचना करने वाली एसआईटी टीम ने गोरखपुर में गुडलक अपार्टमेंट कटंगा से एक आर्म्स रिपेयर को हिरासत में लिया है। गज्जू ने कुछ दिन पहले ही उसके यहां तीन असलहे रिपेयर के लिए दिए थे। उनके बीच पैसों के लेन-देन की बात भी सामने आई है। इसके अलावा शहर के अन्य आर्म्स डीलरों से भी पुलिस ने पूछताछ की है।

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आए गजेंद्र की फाइल फोटो
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आए गजेंद्र की फाइल फोटो

मोबाइल और सीडीआर की भी जांच
कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर, उसके भाई के मोबाइल की सीडीआर जांच करने में भी जुटी है। गजेंद्र के कुछ मोबाइल गायब हैं। पुलिस को उसकी तलाश है। पता चला है कि गजेंद्र मोबाइल में बातचीत रिकॉर्ड करता था। मोबाइल हाथ लगने पर कई अहम खुलासा होने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। सोनू के जब्त मोबाइल से पुलिस को कई चौंकाने वाली जानकारी मिली है।
ये है पूरा मामला
6 नवंबर की आधी रात एसपी की स्पेशल-35 टीम ने भानतलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर में संचालित जुआ फड़ पर दबिश दी थी। मौके से 41 जुआरियों से 7.41 लाख रुपए जब्त हुए थे। कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू, उसके भाई सोनू की तलाशी के साथ घर की सर्चिंग में दो कार्बाइन सहित बंदूक, रायफल, पिस्टल, रिवाल्वर, एयर गन, 19 मैग्जीन, विभिन्न बोर के 1478 कारतूस और जंगली जानवर के दो सींग जब्त किए गए थे।

