रेलवे:जबलपुर से वैष्णो देवी जाने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन कल रहेगी निरस्त, टिकट का पूरा पैसा होगा रिफंड

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
 ट्रेन की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जबलपुर से कटनी, सागर, झांसी, दिल्ली व लुधियाना होकर जाती है कटरा
  • 12 नवम्बर को वापसी वाली ट्रेन भी नहीं चलेगी

वैष्णो देवी की यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए बुरी खबर। मंगलवार को जबलपुर से कटरा को जाने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन 01449 को रेलवे ने निरस्त कर दिया है। रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्देश पर ये ट्रेन निरस्त हुई है। इसी के साथ 12 नवम्बर को कटरा से जबलपुर आने वाली ट्रेन भी निरस्त रहेगी। रेलवे ने टिकट का पूरा पैसा रिफंड करने का निर्देश दिया है।

ट्रेन निरस्त होने से यात्री मायूस
जबलपुर से स्पेशल ट्रेन 01449 मंगलवार सुबह 7.10 बजे कटरा के लिए रवाना होती। ये ट्रेन कटनी, सागर, झांसी, नई दिल्ली, लुधियाना, पठानकोट होते हुए कटरा पहुंचती है। साप्ताहिक होने की वजह से इस ट्रेन में रिजर्वेशन फुल रहता है। अचानक ट्रेन निरस्त होने की खबर से यात्री मायूस हो गए।
टिकट का पूरा पैसा होगा रिफंड
वरिष्ठ मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक कोचिंग मनोज कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्देश पर ये निर्णय लिया गया है। यात्रियों को एसएमएस सहित अन्य माध्यमों से सूचना दी जा रही है। ट्रेन के रद्द होने पर सभी यात्रियों को उनके किराए का पूर्ण भुगतान किया जाएगा। किसी तरह का शुल्क नहीं काटा जाएगा।

