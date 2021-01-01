पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मप्र हाईकोर्ट:नर्मदा के लम्हेटा और सरस्वती घाट पर पुल बनाना राज्य सरकार का निर्णय, नहीं कर सकते हस्तक्षेप

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पुल निर्माण के खिलाफ दायर जनहित याचिका वापस लिए जाने के आधार पर हुई खारिज

मप्र हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक और जस्टिस विजय कुमार शुक्ला की डिवीजन बैंच ने एक अहम फैसले में कहा है कि नर्मदा नदी के लम्हेटा और सरस्वती घाट पर पुल बनाना राज्य सरकार का निर्णय है। इस निर्णय पर हस्तक्षेप नहीं किया जा सकता है। डिवीजन बैंच ने इस अभिमत के साथ वापस लिए जाने के आधार पर लम्हेटा और सरस्वती घाट पर पुल निर्माण के खिलाफ दायर याचिका खारिज कर दी है।

यह है मामला | रसल चौक जबलपुर निवासी सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता एवं आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट गोपाल हूंका की ओर से दायर याचिका में कहा गया है कि जबलपुर शहर में नर्मदा नदी पर मंगेली और तिलवाराघाट में उच्च क्षमता वाले पुल बने हुए हैं। ये दोनों पुल नेशनल हाईवे को जोड़ते हैं। राज्य सरकार ने हाल ही में लम्हेटा से लम्हेटी और सरस्वती घाट से ग्वारी के बीच दो नए पुल बनाने को अनुमति दे दी है। पुल निर्माण की निविदाएँ भी जारी हो चुकी हैं। इन दोनों पुलों की तिलवारा पुल से दूरी 4 से 8 किलोमीटर है। लम्हेटी और ग्वारी क्षेत्र में रहने वाले लोग तिलवारा पुल का कई वर्षों से उपयोग कर रहे हैं।

पुल बनने से फैलेगा पर्यावरण प्रदूषण | अधिवक्ता दिनेश उपाध्याय ने तर्क दिया कि नर्मदा नदी के लम्हेटा और सरस्वती घाट पर पुल बनने से नदी के आसपास के पर्यावरण को अपूरणीय क्षति होगी। प्राकृतिक दृष्टिकोण से नर्मदा नदी के दूसरी तरफ न्यू भेड़ाघाट, लम्हेटी और ग्वारी क्षेत्र की आबोहवा काफी बेहतर है। दो नए पुल बन जाने से पर्यावरण संरक्षण, जैविक और परिस्थितिक आयामों को नुकसान होगा। याचिका में कहा गया कि पुल निर्माण के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पेड़ों की कटाई होगी। इसके साथ ही ओपन रॉक म्यूजियम के नाम से मशहूर लम्हेटाघाट की सुंदरता को भी नुकसान पहुँचेगा।

रेत उत्खनन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा
याचिका में कहा गया कि लम्हेटा और सरस्वती घाट पर पुल बन जाने से नर्मदा नदी में रेत उत्खनन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। आवागमन का साधन नहीं होने के कारण नर्मदा नदी के दूसरी तरफ रेत उत्खनन नहीं हो रहा है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से उप महाधिवक्ता स्वप्निल गांगुली ने तर्क दिया कि क्षेत्रीय जनता की सुविधा के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा पुल का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। सुनवाई के बाद डिवीजन बैंच ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार के पुल निर्माण के निर्णय पर दखल नहीं दिया जा सकता है। वापस लिए जाने के आधार पर याचिका खारिज कर दी गई है।

