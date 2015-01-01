पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईवे पर हादसा:जबलपुर में ट्रक का टायर बदल रहे पिता-पुत्र को पीछे से दूसरे ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, तीन की मौत

जबलपुर3 मिनट पहले
रमनपुर घाट में दो ट्रकों में हुआ एक्सीडेंट
  • बरगी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हुलकी रमनपुर के पास एनएच-7 की घटना, तीनों आपस में रिश्तेदार
  • जिले में पिछले 36 घंटों में पांच लोग सड़क हादसे में गंवा चुके हैं जान

एनएच-7 पर बुधवार देर रात बरगी क्षेत्र के हुलकी रमनपुर में सड़क हादसे में पिता-पुत्र सहित तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसा उस समय हुआ, जब टायर पंक्चर होने पर पिता-पुत्र ट्रक की स्टेपनी बदल रहे थे। इसी दौरान पीछे से दूसरे ट्रक ने कुचल दिया। दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, टक्कर मारने वाले चालक को भी गंभीर हालत में मेडिकल पहुंचाया गया, जहां गुरुवार सुबह उसकी भी मौत हो गई। बता दें कि जिले में पिछले 36 घंटों में सड़क दुघर्टना में पांच लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

एक्सीडेंट के बाद ट्रक को फोरलेन से हटाती पुलिस।
एक्सीडेंट के बाद ट्रक को फोरलेन से हटाती पुलिस।

बरगी पुलिस के अनुसार ट्रक एमपी 20 एचबी 6284 में सनई डोंगरी धूमा सिवनी निवासी राजू यादव (45) और उसका बेटा राजवीर (18) गोसलपुर से आयरन भरकर कर भंडारा महाराष्ट्र के लिए निकले थे। रात 10.30 बजे के लगभग हुलकी रमनपुर के पास ट्रक का पहिया पंक्चर हो गया। पिता-पुत्र स्टेपनी बदलने लगे, तभी पीछे से ट्रक एमएच 12 एलटी 3784 ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में राजू यादव और उसके बेटे राजवीर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, टक्कर मारने वाला चालक लखनादौन सिवनी निवासी अनिल यादव (25) स्टेयरिंग में फंस गया। स्टेयरिंग काट कर उसे गंभीर हालत में मेडिकल पहुंचाया गया, जहां सुबह उसकी भी मौत हो गई। तीनों मृतक आपस में रिश्तेदार हैं। राजू भी आयरन लोड कर भंडारा के लिए ही निकला था।

अनिल यादव की जीवित अवस्था की तस्वीर।
अनिल यादव की जीवित अवस्था की तस्वीर।

36 घंटे में हादसे
पनागर बायपास पर बुधवार सुबह पांच बजे बाइक एमपी 20 एनसी 7772 ने 16 वर्षीय रवि उर्फ वैभव सेन को टक्कर मार दी। देवरीकलां निवासी रवि को परिजन पनागर अस्पताल ले गए, जहां चिकित्सक ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। रवि मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकला था। हादसे के बाद बाइक सवार फरार हो गया। पनागर पुलिस ने धारा 279, 337, 304 ए भादवि का मामला दर्ज किया।
हाइवा ने बाइक सवार अधिवक्ता को कुचला
मंगलवार शाम चार बजे मझौली क्षेत्र के इंद्राना बस स्टैंड पर तेज रफ्तार हाईवा एमपी 20 एचबी 6058 ने बाइक सवार अधिवक्ता को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में अधिवक्ता तिवारीखेड़ा पनागर निवासी मनोहर चौधरी (30) की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी। वह मझौली से बाइक एमपी 20 एनपी 1682 से घर लौट रहे थे। हादसे के बाद चालक हाइवा छोड़कर फरार हो गया था।

