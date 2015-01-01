पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोर पर भारी पड़े दोस्त:दोस्त के साथ मिलकर घंटे भर में ढूंढी चोरी हुई बाइक, चोर को दबोच कर पुलिस को सौंपा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तारी की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • गोसलपुर की घटना, एक्सरसाइज कर रहे युवक की बाइक हो गई थी चोरी

एक युवक चोर पर भारी पड़ा। चोरी हुई बाइक दोस्त के साथ मिलकर युवक ने एक घंटे में ढूंढ निकाली। आरोपी पांच किमी दूर पेट्रोल पंप पर गाड़ी ले जाते मिला। आरोपी को पकड़ कर युवक गोसलपुर थाने ले गया और पूरा वाकया सुनाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
बुढ़ागर निवासी दुर्गेश असाटी ने बताया कि वह साथी संजय तिवारी के साथ रोजाना सुबह बाइक एमपी 20 एनजी 4432 से रामपुर एक्सरसाइज करने जाता है। शनिवार को वह बाइक रामपुर पावर हाउस के सामने ज्ञानी के घर के सामने खड़ी कर एक्सरसाइज करने निकल गया। वहां से आधे घंटे बाद लौटा, तो बाइक गायब थी। आसपास उसने लोगों से जानकारी ली। इसके बाद, साथी बाइक की तलाश में जुट गया।
एक घंटे में आरोपी को ढूंढा
दुर्गेश ने दोस्त संजय तिवारी के साथ मिलकर एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आरोपी को ढूंढ निकाला। उसने रामपुर से निकलने वाले मार्गों पर तलाश शुरू की। एस्सार पेट्रोल पंप के सामने पहुंचा, तो देखा कि एक व्यक्ति उसकी बाइक पैदल घसीट कर ले जा रहा था। दोनों ने उसे पकड़ लिया। उसकी पहचान केवलारी निवासी जगमोहन माना के रूप में हुई। दोनों उसे गोसलपुर थाने ले गए। वहां पुलिस को घटना सुनाई। पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। टीआई संजय भलावी के मुताबिक आरोपी से अन्य मामलों में भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें