कलेक्टर ने ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बैठक:ठंड में कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ने से रोकना है तो सख्ती बरतनी होगी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों ने दिए कई महत्वपूर्ण सुझाव

ठंड की दस्तक के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण बढ़ने की बात भी कही जा रही है। इसके लिए सावधान रहने और तैयारी करने के निर्देश कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने दिए हैं। कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ हुई बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिये एक बार फिर सख्ती की जरूरत होगी। उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों और चिकित्सकों से पूछा कि ऐसे कौन से उपाय अपनाने चाहिए, जिससे ठंड के मौसम में संक्रमण को बढ़ने से रोका जा सके।

चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों ने कहा कि कोरोना के खतरे से बचाव के उपायों के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करना होगा। इसके साथ ही हाई रिस्क एवं अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को चिन्हित करने, उनके स्वास्थ्य की लगातार मॉनीटरिंग करने के साथ जरूरत पड़ने पर उनके सैम्पल लिए जाएँ। कलेक्टर ने बैठक में देश के उन शहरों या क्षेत्रों से जहाँ कोरोना के संक्रमण दोबारा बढ़ रहे हैं।

वहाँ इसके पीछे क्या कारण है इस बारे में विशेषज्ञों से उनकी राय जानी, ताकि उससे सबक लेकर यहाँ जरूरी सतर्कता बरती जा सके। उन्होंने बैठक में संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए आईसीयू बेड की संख्या बढ़ाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के निर्देश निजी एवं शासकीय अस्पतालों को दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जबलपुर में बुजुर्गों और अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को कोरोना से बचाने जल्द ही विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर अपर कलेक्टर हर्ष दीक्षित, डॉ. जितेन्द्र जामदार, डीन डॉ. प्रदीप कसार, सीएमएचओ डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया आदि उपस्थित रहे।

22 हजार जुर्माना वसूला
रोको-टोको अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को 121 व्यक्तियों से 22 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। इसमें पुलिस द्वारा 64 व्यक्तियों से 6400, नगर निगम द्वारा 32 व्यक्तियों से 13300, एसडीएम जबलपुर द्वारा 5 व्यक्तियों से 500 रुपये सहित शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में वसूला गया जुर्माना शामिल है।

