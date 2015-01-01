पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाई और हायर सेकेण्डरी के रिवीजन टेस्ट आज से:9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के छात्र घर से या स्कूल जाकर हो सकेंगे परीक्षा में शामिल

जबलपुर9 मिनट पहले
9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के छात्रों के रिवीजन टेस्ट शुक्रवार से शुरू हो रहे हैं। 28 नवम्बर तक चलने वाली इन परीक्षाओं में छात्र स्कूल जाकर या अपने घर से ही प्रश्नपत्रों को हल कर सकेंगे। इन परीक्षाओं के प्रश्नपत्रों और उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का वितरण गुरुवार को किया गया।जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुनील कुमार नेमा के अनुसार कोरोना काल को देखते हुए जिले के सभी स्कूलों में सेनिटाइजर व मास्क के इंतजाम सुनिश्चित कराने के निर्देश सभी प्राचार्यों को जारी किए गए हैं।

परीक्षा फार्म के लिए भटक रहे 10वीं-12वीं के प्राइवेट छात्र| मौजूदा सत्र के कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा के फार्म न भरे जाने से प्राइवेट छात्रों को अपना मौजूदा साल अंधकार में नजर आ रहा है। छात्रों का कहना है कि फार्म भरने के लिए जब उन्होंने माशिमं के विजय नगर स्थित कार्यालय में संपर्क किया तो उन्हें एमएलबी स्कूल जाने कहा गया। वहाँ पहुँचने पर उन्हें बताया गया कि परीक्षा फार्म भरने को लेकर उनके पास कोई निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं।

छात्रों का आरोप है कि एक तरफ राज्य सरकार रुक जाना नहीं जैसी योजना छात्रों के लिए चला रही है, वहीं प्राइवेट छात्रों के परीक्षा फार्म भरने के संबंध में कोई स्पष्ट आदेश जारी न होने से उन्हें बिना वजह परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। पवन शुक्ला, दीपेन्द्र सोनी, अजय भूमिया आदि ने इस बारे में शासन से जल्द से जल्द कार्रवाई की माँग की है।

बालपाण्डे को चरगवाँ स्कूल का अतिरिक्त प्रभार
शासकीय उमा विद्यालय चरगवाँ में प्राचार्य का पद रिक्त होने पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुनील कुमार नेमा ने इस पद का प्रभार शासकीय हाईस्कूल गंगई के प्राचार्य कैलाश बालपाण्डे को सौंपा है।

