पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Suddenly The Cloud Showed Cold, The Effect Showed Maximum Temperature Reached 3 Degrees Below Normal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:अचानक बादल छँटते ही ठण्ड ने दिखाया असर सामान्य से 3 डिग्री नीचे पहुँचा अधिकतम तापमान

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उत्तर प्रदेश में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से अभी तक बादल-पानी के आसार रहे, लेकिन शनिवार को मौसम में अचानक बदलाव हो गया। आसमान से बादल साफ हो गये जिससे उत्तरी हवाओं ने दिन के वक्त असर दिखाया। दिन के वक्त ही लगने लगा कि अचानक उत्तरी हवाओं ने शहर में प्रवेश कर लिया है।

बीते दिन तक जो अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से अधिक चल रहा था उसमें परिवर्तन आ गया। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान की जहाँ तक बात है तो 13.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य रहा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी हवा का रुख उत्तर-पूर्वी है जब यह हवा पूरी तरह से उत्तरी होगी तो ठण्डक का अहसास और बढ़ेगा। अगले 24 घण्टों में मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है।

सर्दियों का प्रभाव कुछ इस तरह
जबलपुर में आमतौर पर सर्दियों का प्रवेश दीपावली के बाद आरंभ होता है। कार्तिक में सर्दियों का असर दिखने लगता है। दिसंबर में सर्दियाँ उत्तरी हवाओं के साथ तेज असर दिखाती है, इसके बाद जनवरी में संक्रांति से सूर्य के उत्तरायण होने से ठण्ड का असर कम होने लगता है।

महाशिवरात्रि से हल्की गर्माहट दिन के वक्त होती है और होली से ठण्ड की विदाई हो जाती है। उत्तरी हवाओं का झोंका वैसे करीब चार बार असर दिखाता है। इस प्रभाव से करीब 40 दिनों तक पारा एकदम नीचे रहता है। ठण्ड का असली असर कायदे से इन्हीं दिनों में रहता है। जब भी वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस रहता है तो उन हालातों में हवा का रुख बदलते ही मौसम में बादलों के साथ हल्का बदलाव होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें