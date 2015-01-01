पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:अचानक रात 8 बजे बाजार बंद करने आया आदेश तो सक्रिय हुई पुलिस और 9 बजे तक बंद कराईं दुकानें

जबलपुर32 मिनट पहले
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने जिला प्रशासन ने आदेश जारी किया है कि रात 8 बजे बाजार और दुकानें बंद की जायेंगी। मंगलवार को अचानक जारी हुआ आदेश दुकानदारों तक नहीं पहुँच पाया जिससे इस पर अमल भी नहीं हुआ। बड़ा फुहारा और गोरखपुर सहित कई जगह दुकानें रात 9 बजे के बाद भी खुली रहीं। पुलिस की गाड़ियाँ सायरन बजाते हुए इन क्षेत्रों में पहुँचीं और फिर दुकानों को बंद कराया गया।

जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में आये सुझाव व गृह मंत्रालय के निर्देशानुसार कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने आदेश जारी किये हैं और बेवजह घूमने वालों पर और कोरोना का तय प्रोटोकॉल तोड़ने पर कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिये हैं। आदेश में कहा गया है कि नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में बाजार अब रात 8 बजे के पहले ही बंद हो जायेंगे।

वहीं रात 10 बजे से सुबह के 6 बजे तक अनावश्यक रूप से आवाजाही पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई। इस दौरान खानपान के स्थान, दूध डेयरी, होटल, रेस्टाॅरेंट, बारात घर और मैरिज गार्डन को रात 10 बजे तक छूट रहेगी।

मास्क नहीं तो दुकानदारों पर जुर्माना

घर से जरूरी कार्य से बाहर जाने वालों के लिये मास्क अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। बिना मास्क पहने अगर कोई मिलेगा तो उस पर सौ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया जायेगा। इसी तरह दुकानदार अगर बिना मास्क के पाये जाते हैं तो उनसे 5 सौ रुपये जुर्माना वसूला जायेगा।

दुकानों में सेनिटाइजर रखना जरूरी होगा। इसी तरह दुकान में भीड़ भी न लगायें। व्यापारियों को सावधानी रखनी होगी। नियम तोड़ने पर या भीड़ लगाने पर दुकान को सील भी किया जायेगा।

शादी में सिर्फ 2 सौ की परमीशन

शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो गया है ऐसे में भीड़ न लगाने के आदेश जारी किये गये हैं। वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम में एक समय में सिर्फ 2 सौ लोग ही मौजूद रह सकेंगे। इसकी परमीशन के लिये आयोजनकर्ता, केटरर, आयोजन स्थल के स्वामी को लिखित सूचना संबंधित थाने, एसडीएम को देनी एवं पावती लेनी होगी।

इसके साथ ही आयोजनकर्ता को प्रमाण के रूप में शादी कार्यक्रम की वीडियो-रिकाॅर्डिंग की एक प्रति शादी होने के 48 घंटे के अंदर संबंधित एसडीएम, तहसीलदार के पास जमा करना होगा।

जुलूस पर प्रतिबंध बाराती होंगे सीमित

जुलूस, चल समारोह, रैली प्रतिबंधित रहेंगी। शादी की बारात प्रोसेशन में सीमित संख्या (अधिकतम 50 बारातियों तक) लोग सम्मिलित हो सकेंगे और 50 मीटर के दायरे में बारात निकाल सकेंगे। वहीं अस्पताल, मेडिकल स्टोर्स, औद्योगिक ईकाइयों, एम्बुलेंस, फायर ब्रिगेड, पेट्रोल पंप एवं अन्य आपातकालीन सेवाओं को इस प्रतिबंध से छूट रहेगी।

सभी प्रकार के माल वाहक, यात्री बसों को बेरोकटोक आने-जाने की अनुमति रहेगी। बस, रेल, वायुयान के माध्यम से यात्रा करने वाले यात्री रात्रि 10 बजे के उपरांत भी आवाजाही कर सकेंगे।

