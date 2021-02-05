पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Jabalpur
  • Suffered Sisters Are 13 And Four Years Old, 20 year old Accused's Friendship Took Place Five Days Before Father, Ran Away With Shahpura

सगी बहनों को अगवा कर एक से किया रेप:13 और चार साल है पीड़ित बहनों की उम्र, पिता से पांच दिन पहले हुई थी 20 वर्षीय आरोपी की दोस्ती, चाट खिलाने का बोलकर ले भागा शहपुरा

जबलपुर28 मिनट पहले
किशोरी के साथ किया युवक ने रेप। - Dainik Bhaskar
किशोरी के साथ किया युवक ने रेप।
  • गढ़ा क्षेत्र के गुलौआ चौक के पास ले गया था चाट खिलाने, मां खाती रही चाट, बेटियों को लेकर बाइक से हुआ फरार
  • रात सात बजे परिवार ने डायल-100 पर दी सूचना देर रात सगी बहनों को 40 किमी दूर शहपुरा से पुलिस ने दस्तयाब किया

मां-बेटी को चाट खिलाने के बहाने 20 वर्षीय युवक नाबालिग सगी बहनाें को बाइक से ले उड़ा। दोनों नाबालिगों में एक की उम्र चार वर्ष तो दूसरी की 13 साल है। आरोपी शहर से 40 किमी दूर शहपुरा-भिटौनी में दोनों बहनों को ले गया और वहां 13 वर्षीय किशोरी के साथ रेप किया। रात सात बजे परिजनों ने डायल-100 पर बेटियों के अगवा होने की खबर दी। तब पुलिस हरकत में आई और देर रात दोनों सगी बहनों को बरामद करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार शहपुरा भिटौनी निवासी राहुल बर्मन (20) की पांच दिन पहले बीटी तिराहा निवासी यादव सरनेम के व्यक्ति से पहचान हुई। वह लोडिंग ऑटो चलाता है। चार दिन पहले राहुल उनके घर गया, तो परिवार से भी पहचान हो गई। सोमवार को राहुल बाइक से फिर इस परिवार में पहुंचा। उस समय घर पर 4 व 13 साल की बेटियों के साथ उनकी मां ही थी। वह शाम 4.30 बजे के लगभग तीनों को चाट खिलाने गुलौआ ले गया।
मां खाती रही चाट, दोनों बहनों को ले उड़ा
नाबालिग बेटियों की 35 वर्षीय मां चाट खाने में व्यस्त हो गई। उधर, आरोपी दोनों बेटियों को घुमाने के बहाने बाइक से लेकर फरार हो गया। रात सात बजे तक नहीं लौटा तो महिला ने पति को इसके बारे में बताया। इसके बाद डायल-100 पर बेटियों के अगवा होने की खबर दी। इस मामले में पुलिस के सामने मुश्किल ये थी कि उन्हें आरोपी का पता नहीं मालूम था। उनके पास सिर्फ उसका मोबाइल नंबर ही था।
सायबर सेल की मदद से आरोपी तक पहुंची पुलिस
नाबालिग सगी बहनों के अगवा होने की खबर मिलते ही पुलिस सकते में आ गई। तत्काल आरोपी का मोबाइल नंबर सायबर सेल को भेजा गया। कॉल और टॉवर लोकेशन निकाला गया। इसके बाद गढ़ा पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में रात में ही शहपुरा-भिटौनी रवाना हुई। वहां दोनों बहनों को बरामद करते हुए आरोपी राहुल बर्मन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। किशोरी ने बयान में अपने साथ रेप की जानकारी दी। इसके आज तड़के चार बजे उसका मेडिकल में MLC कराया गया।
खेती करता है आरोपी
आरोपी की शहपुरा-भिटौनी में खेत है। वह खेती-बारी करता है। आरोपी के खिलाफ गढ़ा पुलिस ने अपहरण, रेप, पॉक्सो एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। आरोपी की घटना में प्रयुक्त बाइक भी पुलिस जब्त करेगी। इसके अलावा वारदात के दौरान आरोपी द्वारा पहने गए कपड़े भी पुलिस जब्त करेगी। पुलिस ने दोनों नाबालिगों को परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया है। किशोरी का कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज होना है। इसके बाद आरोपी को पुलिस कोर्ट में पेश करेगी।

