पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Swami Ji Said, Always Be Happy, Alia Said While Going, Ghee Should Also Be Available, Because All Is Not Pure In Mumbai!

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पराम्बाधाम:स्वामी जी बोले, सदा सुखी रहो, आलिया ने जाते वक्त कहा घी भी चाहिए, क्योंकि मुंबई में सब मिलता है शुद्धता नहीं!

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पराम्बाधाम गौशाला पहुँचीं फिल्म स्टार नवाजुद्दीन की बेगम आलिया सिद्दीकी

मुंबई की चकाचौंध से निकल कर आई आलिया सिद्दीकी शुक्रवार को बेहद शांति और सुकून देने वाली स्थली पर पहुँचीं.. पराम्बाधाम। यहाँ उनका दो दिनों तक आना हुआ। डॉ. बालगोविंद शास्त्री जी महाराज से परामर्श लेने के बाद नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की बेगम वापस फिल्मसिटी लौट गईं। जाते वक्त स्वामी जी ने उन्हें सदा सुखी रहने का आशीर्वाद दिया। वो जाते हुए आश्रम से घी लेकर गईं, यह कहते हुए कि मुंबई में ऐसी शुद्धता कहाँ मिलेगी।

नर्मदा रोड पर स्थित धाम में आलिया एक दिन पहले भी पहुँची थीं, लेकिन स्वामी जी के बाहर होने से उनकी भेंट नहीं हो पाई। लिहाजा वो शुक्रवार की सुबह-सुबह दोबारा पहुँचीं। दोनों के बीच तकरीबन एक घंटे वार्तालाप हुआ। जाते वक्त धाम से सौगात बतौर वे गाय का घी लेकर रवाना हुईं। उन्होंने कहा कि मुंबई में वैसे तो सब कुछ मिलता है, लेकिन ऐसी शुद्धता संभव ही नहीं है।

गायों के प्रति अगाध प्रेम
एक दिन पहले स्वामी जी से मुलाकात न होने पर आलिया ने अपना वक्त गौशाला की गायों के बीच बिताया। उन्हें दुलार किया। आश्रम के व्यवस्थापक डॉ. सत्येंद्र ने बताया कि उन्होंने विवाह से पहले के जीवन से जुड़े कुछ पहलू साझा किए। उनका कहना था कि गायों के प्रति उनका बचपन से ही बड़ा लगाव रहा है। उन्होंने इस बात की मंशा भी जाहिर की कि भविष्य में वे जबलपुर के किसी बाहरी हिस्से में बसना चाहती हैं, जहाँ छोटा सा आश्रय हो और ढेर सारी गाएँ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें