5,500 वाहनों पर एक ट्रैफिक कर्मी:कम मुहूर्त में ताबड़तोड़ शादियाँ, रात 10 बजे तक हर रोड पर ट्रैफिक जाम

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इनकम टैक्स रोड
  • होटलों-बारातघरों के सामने से निकलना हुआ दुश्वार, हाईवे पर भी स्थिति खराब
  • बारात निकालने से पहले ट्रैफिक पुलिस को नहीं दी जा रही सूचना

शादियों का सीजन शहर में ट्रैफिक की जान ले रहा है। कम समय में ताबड़तोड़ शादियों के मुहूर्त से जाम की समस्या शाम 4 से रात 10 बजे तक ज्यादा हो रही है, इस दौरान न सिर्फ शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो जाता है, बल्कि इस दौरान ट्रैफिक क्लियर करने के लिए पुलिसकर्मी भी नहीं होते हैं। वजह 2 हैं, पहली- तकरीबन 11 लाख वाहनों के शहर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पास सिर्फ 200 पुलिसकर्मी हैं। एक तरह से 5500 वाहनों को कंट्रोल करने के लिए एक पुलिसकर्मी।

दूसरी- मुख्य मार्गों पर मैरिज गार्डन व होटलों का होना है, जिनके बाहर अवैध पार्किंग की जा रही हैं, लेकिन अफसर होटलों व मैरिज गार्डनों पर कार्रवाई से कतरा रहे रहे हैं। नियमानुसार शहर केे सभी होटलों-मैरिज हाउसों को शादी की बुकिंग से पहले ट्रैफिक विभाग को सूचना देना अनिवार्य है, ताकि पुलिस तय कार्यक्रम से पहले स्पॉट पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था कर सके, लेकिन इसकी न तो पुलिस को परवाह है और न ही मैरिज हाउस व होटल संचालकों को। इसका खामियाजा शहर की जनता भुगत रही है।

हाईवे भी अछूते नहीं
बारातों की वजह से बारातघरों व होटलों के बाहर जाम के हालात तो बनते ही हैं, हाईवे भी अछूता नहीं है। ये स्थान शहर से दूर होने के कारण होटल व बारात घर मालिक जमकर मनमानी करते हैं। थाना पुलिस को अपनी जेब में रखते हुए, किसी किस्म का डर न दिखाते हुए धड़ल्ले से वाहनों को सड़क की एक लेन पर कब्जा कर खड़ा करवाते हैं।

15 दिसम्बर से लग रहा खरमास
सूर्य का धनु राशि में 15 दिसम्बर को प्रवेश से पौष खरमास का प्रारंभ हो रहा है, जिसमें किसी भी तरह के मांगलिक कार्य, विवाह, यज्ञोपवीत या फिर किसी भी तरह के संस्कार नहीं किए जाते हैं। यही कारण है कि कोरोना की वजह से जिनकी शादियाँ टल गई थीं उन सभी ने नवंबर माह में देवउठनी ग्यारस से लेकर 15 दिसम्बर के बीच मौजूद चुनिंदा मुहूर्त में वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने का मन बना लिया।

नहीं हैं पार्किंग के इंतजाम
होटलों में होने वाले समाराेहों में आने वालों के वाहनों के लिए पर्याप्त पार्किंग की सुविधा न होने से यहाँ आने वाली गाड़ियों को सड़क पर पार्क करा दिया जाता है। वर्तमान में कोरोनाकाल के चलते सिर्फ 200 मेहमानों को आमंत्रित करने की अनुमति है, इसलिए ज्यादातर शादियाँ होटलों में हो रही हैं। आलम यह है कि लगभग हर एक होटल के बाहर सड़क पर वाहनों की भरमार नजर आती है। खासकर वे होटल जहाँ एक से अधिक हॉल हैं। आधा से एक किमी के दायरे में मौजूद होटलों के बाहर तो स्थिति भयावह बनी हुई है। जाम में सैकड़ों वाहनों का हजारों का डीजल-पेट्रोल फुँकता है। इसकी परवाह किसी काे नहीं है।

ट्रैफिक का मौजूदा बल
यातायात थाना मालवीय चौक
सूबेदार 5, सब इंस्पेक्टर 1, एएसआई 5, हवलदार 20, सिपाही 57
यातायात थाना गढ़ा
निरीक्षक 1, सूबेदार 2, एएसआई 3, हवलदार 16, सिपाही 31
यातायात थाना घमापुर
सूबेदार 2, सब इंस्पेक्टर 1, एएसआई 3, हवलदार 12, सिपाही 41
अधिकारी
एएसपी 1, डीएसपी 4
वाहनों की संख्या
11 लाख के करीब

