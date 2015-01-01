पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रशासनिक अमला सतर्क:मिल्क प्रोड्क्टस प्लांट में मिला 25 ड्रम नाइट्रिक एसिड; मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री की जाँच करने निकलीं टीमें

जबलपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसडीएम की टीम ने की जाँच: दूध, दही, मक्खन के लिए सैम्पल

त्योहारों में मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री न बिके इसे लेकर प्रशासनिक अमला सतर्क हो गया है। शुक्रवार को हर क्षेत्र में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की टीमें निकलीं और मिठाई दुकानों की जाँच की और सैंपल लिये।

संयुक्त कलेक्टर नम: शिवाय अरजरिया ने बताया कि कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के निर्देश पर मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों को रोकने की जा रही आकस्मिक जाँच के दौरान बिलहरी स्थित शिवा स्वीट्स से बेसन के लड्‌डू, काँचघर स्थित नागेश गुप्ता स्वीट्स से इमरती एवं यहीं पर स्थित अपना स्वीट्स से पेड़ा का सैम्पल परीक्षण करने लिया गया। इसी तरह नौदराब्रिज स्थित व्ही-टू मार्ट से चिवड़ा नमकीन, मिक्स नमकीन एवं कोकोनट जेली का सैम्पल परीक्षण करने लिया गया है। इसी तरह शहपुरा में नगर परिषद, खाद्य विभाग एवं राजस्व विभाग की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा एसडीएम अनुराग तिवारी के नेतृत्व में कई मिठाई दुकानों की जाँच की गई और सैंपल लिये गये।

त्योहारों के दौरान मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों के विक्रय को रोकने चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार की सुबह प्र्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने रिछाई स्थित नर्मदा डेयरी एण्ड मिल्क प्रोड्क्टस की आकस्मिक जाँच की और यहाँ से दूध, दही और मक्खन के सैंपल लिए। संयुक्त कलेक्टर नम: शिवाय अरजरिया के नेतृत्व में सुबह 6 बजे की गई इस कार्यवाही में एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी एवं एसडीएम पाटन आशीष पांडे भी शामिल थे।

आकस्मिक जाँच की इस कार्यवाही में प्लांट में 25 ड्रम नाइट्रिक एसिड, 25 बेग कास्टिक सोडा तथा अन्य रासायनिक पदार्थ भी पाए गए। टीम ने पूछा कि इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में रसायनिक पदार्थों को रखने का क्या औचित्य है। टीम ने दुग्ध उत्पादों के साथ-साथ नाइट्रिक एसिड, कास्टिक सोडा एवं अन्य रासायनिक पदार्थों के सैम्पल भी परीक्षण करने लिए हैं। कार्यवाही में खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग का अमला भी मौजूद था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें