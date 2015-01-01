पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Tell The Officer When And Who Purchased The Material Kept In The Store; Instructions For Giving Information By 24 November

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऊर्जा मंत्री का फरमान:अधिकारी बताएँ भंडार में रखी सामग्री कब और किसने खरीदी; 24 नवम्बर तक जानकारी देने निर्देश

जबलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • विद्युत कनेक्शनों के साथ ही अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई का विवरण माँगा

बिजली कंपनियों की कार्यप्रणाली को लेकर ऊर्जा विभाग काफी सख्त और सतर्क हाे गया है। सीधे ऊर्जा मंत्री द्वारा विभागाें की कार्यपद्धति से लेकर अधिकारियों पर कब-कब क्या कार्रवाइयाँ हुई हैं, इसकी जानकारी माँगी जा रही है।

हाल ही में ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने प्रमुख सचिव ऊर्जा को पत्र जारी कर सभी बिजली कंपनियों के स्टोर से लेकर विद्युत कनेक्शनों, मीटरों की संख्या, पदों की संख्या, अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को सौंपे गए चालू प्रभार की जानकारी, कार्यपालन यंत्री व उनके ऊपर के अधिकारियों पर संधारित कार्रवाइयों की जानकारी हर हाल में 24 नवम्बर तक माँगी गई है।

ये माँगीं जानकारियाँ

  • पिछले तीन साल में भंडार में मौजूद किन-किन सामग्रियों का उपयोग नहीं हुआ।
  • कंपनियों द्वारा खरीदे गए ट्रांसफार्मर कब से रखे हुए हैं, कितने ट्रांसफार्मरों की गारंटी समाप्त हो गई है।
  • कंपनियों द्वारा क्रय किए गए मीटर कब से रखे हुए हैं। सामग्री उपयोग न होने पर कौन-कौन अधिकारी दोषी हैं।
  • कंपनियों में कितने ऐसे घरेलू, गैर-घरेलू एवं औद्योगिक कनेक्शन हैं जिनमें मीटर नहीं लगे हैं।
  • बिना मीटर कनेक्शन देने के लिए कौन-कौन अधिकारी जिम्मेदार हैं, उन पर क्या कार्रवाई की गई।
  • बिना मीटर लगाए फर्जी तरीके से उपभोक्ताओं को मीटर रीडिंग का बिल दिए जाने पर क्या जाँच हुई।
  • विद्युत कंपनियों में कितने 33 केव्ही एवं 11 केव्ही फीडर हैं, जिनके तारों की हालत जर्जर है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें