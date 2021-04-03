पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुल से ट्रक पलटा, दो की मौत:जबलपुर में मझौली-कटाव के पास हुआ हादसा, दोनों ड्राइवरों की दबकर ट्रक के अंदर ही हो गई मौत

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
मझौली-कटाव रोड पर अनियंत्रित होकर टाइल्स लो ट्रक पलट गया, हादसे में दोनों ड्राइवरों की मौत हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
मझौली-कटाव रोड पर अनियंत्रित होकर टाइल्स लो ट्रक पलट गया, हादसे में दोनों ड्राइवरों की मौत हो गई।
  • नए पुल की बजाए पुराने पुल पर उतार दिया था ट्रक, अनियंत्रित होने से पलटा ट्रक
  • राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा से स्लीमनाबाद टाइल्स लोड कर निकला था ट्रक

जिला मुख्यालय से 45 किमी दूर मझौली-कटाव रोड बुधवार देर रात तेज रफ्तार ट्रक पुल से पलट गया। हादसे में ट्रक के दोनों ड्राइवर अंदर ही फंसे रह गए। जब तक उन्हें मदद मिल पाती, दोनों अंदर ही दबकर दम तोड़ चुके थे। ट्रक में टाइल्स लोड था, जो राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा से स्लीमनाबाद (कटनी) को जा रहा था। मझौली पुलिस ने शव को पीएम कराने के बाद गुरुवार को परिचित के ट्रांसपोटर्स को सौंप दिया।
मझौली-कटाव नदी पर हुआ हादसा
जानकारी के अनुसार मझौली-कटाव नदी रोड पर नया पुल बन गया है। बावजूद बुधवार रात तेज रफ्तार ट्रक आरजे 09 सीबी 3286 को लेकर ड्राइवर ने पुराने पुल से निकलने की कोशिश की। बीच पुल पर जाकर ट्रक पलट गया। हादसे में ट्रक में सवार दोनों ड्राइवर उसके अंदर ही दब गए। हादसे देख दोस्तों के साथ घर जा रहे इंद्राना रोड मझौली निवासी राजेश झारिया ने ट्रक पर लिखे नंबर पर संपर्क किया। मोबाइल नंबर ट्रक मालिक नाहगढ़ भीलवाड़ा राजस्थान निवासी नाराण दास जाट ने बताया कि ट्रक में दुर्गालाल मेगवंशी (35) और भगुनगर निवासी भंवरसिंह (31) सवार थे।

ट्रक हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले दोनों ड्राइवर
ट्रक हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले दोनों ड्राइवर

अंदर ही दोनों ड्राइवरों की हो चुकी थी मौत
हादसे की खबर पाकर देर रात मझौली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी थी। दोनों ट्रक ड्राइवरों की अंदर ही दबकर मौत हो चुकी थी। गुरुवार सुबह क्रेन की मदद से ट्रक को उठाया गया। तब दोनों ड्राइवरों का शव निकाला जा सका। पुलिस ने पीएम के बाद मझौली अस्पताल पहुंचे गांव के दूसरे ट्रक वालों को पुलिस ने शव सुपुर्द कर दिया। मझौली पुलिस ने मामले में धारा 304 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
बाइक की टक्कर से साइिकल सवार गंभीर
उधर, शहपुरा क्षेत्र में खिरकाखेड़ा तिराहे के पास बुधवार रात 10 बजे तेज रफ्तार बाइक ने साइिकल सवार भारत कोल को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में भारत कोल के सिर में गंभीर चोट आई है। शहपुरा अस्पताल से उन्हें मेडिकल रेफर कर दिया गया है। आरोपी बाइक छोड़कर भाग गया। बाइक में नंबर अंकित नहीं है। पुलिस ने बाइक जब्त कर मामला जांच में लिया है।

