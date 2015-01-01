पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में प्रशासन की कार्रवाई:रसल चौक को छावनी बनाकर प्रशासन ने कनिष्क होटल की पाँचवीं मंजिल तोड़ी

जबलपुर37 मिनट पहले
रसल चौक स्थित होटल (इनसेट में) अवैध हिस्से को तोड़ते कर्मचारी।
  • जर्जर भवन में व्यावसायिक गतिविधियों पर लगाई रोक, नोटिस जारी, राजस्व, पुलिस और निगम की संयुक्त कार्यवाही

शु क्रवार की सुबह दिन सलीके से निकल भी नहीं पाया था कि प्रशासन और पुलिस की टीमों ने अपना-अपना मोर्चा संभाला और कार्यवाही पर निकल पड़ीं। दो अलग-अलग लेकिन एक ही तरह के टारगेट फिक्स किए गए। रसल चौक पर होटल कनिष्क की अवैध पाँचवीं मंजिल पर हथोड़े चलाए गए और 4 घंटे में ही एक बड़ा हिस्सा ढहा दिया गया।

इतना भर नहीं, प्रशासन ने बिल्डिंग का जायजा लेने के बाद इसे उपयोग के लिए खतरनाक माना और सभी व्यावसायिक गतिविधियों पर रोक लगा दी। दूसरी बड़ी कार्यवाही बरेला स्थित 1.48 हेक्टेयर की टाउनशिप साइट पर की गई। टाउन एण्ड कंट्री प्लानिंग से नक्शा एवं विकास अनुज्ञा के बगैर की जा रही प्लॉटिंग को प्रशासन ने अवैध पाया और तीन जेसीबी लगाकर लंबी-चौड़ी बाउंड्रीवाॅल जमींदोज कर दी। कार्यवाही को लेकर सरगर्मी इसलिए भी बनी रही क्योंकि दोनों मामलों में दो रसूखदारों के नाम जुड़े हुए हैं।

रसल चौक स्थित एक बिल्डिंग की पाँचवीं मंजिल और उसके ऊपर बने अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ने की कार्यवाही भारी पुलिस और प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में नगर निगम, जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने की। बताया जाता है कि यह बिल्डिंग नया मोहल्ला निवासी अब्दुल रज्जाक के नाम दर्ज है।

प्रदेश में भू-माफियाओं, चिटफंड कंपनी के कारोबारियों एवं सूदखोरों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश मिलने के बाद विभाग भी सक्रिय हो गये हैं। शुक्रवार की सुबह टीम ने रसल चौक क्षेत्र में कनिष्क होटल के नाम से पहचानी जाने वाली बिल्डिंग में कार्यवाही की। उसमें कैफे एण्ड रेस्टाॅरेंट के साथ ही अन्य व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान हैं।

नगर निगम के अनुसार बिल्डिंग की पांचवीं मंजिल में तो अवैध निर्माण था ही उसके ऊपर भी कुछ हिस्से में अवैध िनर्माण कर लिया गया था। निगम अधिकारियों के अनुसार यह पूरी बिल्डिंग ही जर्जर है इसलिये सुरक्षा के लिहाज से फिलहाल अवैध निर्माण वाला हिस्सा तोड़ा गया है और नोटिस जारी कर यहाँ व्यावसायिक गतिविधियों पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगा दी गई है।

सुबह से ही छावनी में तब्दील हो गया था क्षेत्र
रसल चौक में अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने की तैयारी एक दिन पहले ही कर ली गई थी। टीमों को कार्यवाही के लिये तैयार रहने के निर्देश दिये गये थे। शुक्रवार की सुबह 6 बजे ही संयुक्त टीम मौके पर पहुँच गई थी। पुलिस के अनुसार रज्जाक पर पहले एनएसए की कार्यवाही हो चुकी है इसलिये कोई अप्रिय स्थिति निर्मित न हो इसे देखते हुए भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया था।

कार्यवाही के दौरान क्षेत्र को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया था। लगभग 4 घंटे चली इस कार्यवाही के दौरान रसल चौक आने वाले मार्गों को बंद कर दिया गया था। इस दौरान लोगों में भी उत्सुकता देखी गई कि आखिर इतनी भीड़ क्यों है और क्या कार्यवाही हाे रही है। मार्ग बंद होने से बहुत से लाेग परेशान भी हुए।

पूरे समय अपडेट लेते रहे अधिकारी
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा व एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा के निर्देश पर हुई कार्यवाही के दौरान एडीएम संदीप जीआर, रांझी एसडीएम दिव्या अवस्थी, एसडीएम ऋषभ जैन, तहसीलदार प्रदीप मिश्रा, स्वाति सूर्या, सीएसपी आरडी भारद्वाज, अशोक तिवारी, नगर निगम के भवन अधिकारी अजय शर्मा सहित कई थाना के प्रभारी और पुलिस बल व कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। कार्यवाही के दौरान पूरे समय अधिकारी अपडेट लेते रहे।

रज्जाक समर्थकों ने जताई आपत्ति
जानकारी के अनुसार जिस दौरान कार्यवाही शुरू हुई उस दौरान अब्दुल रज्जाक के कई समर्थक मौके पर पहुँच गये और उन्होंने कार्यवाही पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि जिस मंजिल को तोड़ रहे हो उस मंजिल की कम्पाउंडिंग की राशि गुरुवार की रात्रि में ही निगम के खाते में जमा हो चुकी है फिर कार्यवाही किस बात की। निगम अधिकारी भी इधर-उधर देखते रहे इससे यह संभावना बन रही है कि कार्यवाही की सूचना पहले ही रज्जाक को लग गई थी। इस दौरान विधायक लखन घनघोरिया भी मौके पर पहुँचे और उन्होंने अधिकारियों से बातचीत की।

व्यापारी संघ ने जताया विरोध
रसल चौक व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष सौरभ शर्मा, आरिफ बेग ने कार्यवाही पर विरोध जताया। उनका कहना था कि राजनैतिक द्वेषवश यह कार्यवाही की जा रही है जिसके कारण लोगों में भय का वातावरण निर्मित हो गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिल्डिंग का नक्शा स्वीकृत है इसके बाद भी कार्यवाही की गई। दीपावली त्योहार के बाद आंदोलन किया जायेगा।

