पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क हादसा:मुरैना उपचुनाव कराकर लौट रहे जबलपुर पुलिस के 20 जवानों से भरी बस खाई में उतरी, बाल-बाल बचे

जबलपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेंदूखेड़ा क्षेत्र के झलौन में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस 
  • दमोह जिले में तेंदूखेड़ा क्षेत्र के झलौन की घटना, दूसरी बस से लाया गया

मुरैना उपचुनाव कराने के बाद जबलपुर पुलिस के जवानों को लेकर लौट रही बस खाई में उतर गई। दमोह जिले के तेंदूखेड़ा क्षेत्र में झलौन के पास ये हादसा हुआ। बस में 20 पुलिस कर्मी सवार थे। हादसे में सिर्फ चालक को चोटें आई। पुलिस कर्मी बाल-बाल बच गए। हादसे की खबर पाकर जबलपुर से आरआई मौके पर पहुंचे और जवानों को दूसरे वाहन से जबलपुर रवाना किया।

जबलपुर से उपचुनाव में मुरैना-ग्वालियर में कुल 860 पुलिस जवान और 150 होमगार्ड जवान 43 बसों से रवाना हुए थे। उपचुनाव के बाद बल बुधवार को लौट रहा था। दमोह जिले के तेंदूखेड़ा क्षेत्र में झलौन के पास बस एमपी 22 जी 1665 अनियंत्रित होकर 30 फीट ढलान वाली खाई में चली गई। हादसे के बाद बस में सवार पुलिस कर्मियों में चीख पुकार मच गई। बस में महिला आरक्षक भी सवार थी।

गनीमत रहा कि हादसे में पुलिस कर्मियों को चोटें नहीं आई। सामने का कांच टूटने से चालक घनश्याम यादव घायल हो गया। उसे पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। इधर, हादसे की खबर मिलते ही जबलपुर से आरआई सौरव तिवारी वाहन लेकर घटनास्थल पर रवाना हो गए। उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंच कर पुलिस जवानों को जबलपुर भिजवाया और घायल चालक घनश्याम को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जबलपुर में लाकर भर्ती कराया। बस एक्सीडेंट की खबर पाकर स्थानीय तेंदूखेड़ा पुलिस भी पहुंची थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 9 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें