पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • The Call Comes From SBI's Yono App As Soon As The Loan Is Applied, Cheating 42 Lakhs In A Style From 11 Teachers, Jabalpur State Cyber Cell Is Investigating

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जी बैंक कर्मी बनकर ठगी:योनो एप से लोन का आवेदन करते ही आया कॉल, 11 शिक्षकों से 42 लाख की ठगी, जबलपुर स्टेट सायबर सेल कर रही जांच

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्टेट सायबर सेल जबलपुर जोन में शिक्षक ने शिकायत की है।
  • शहडोल व उमरिया स्थित एसबीआई के तीन बैंकों से जुड़े हैं ठगी के तार
  • चेक, लोन, क्रेडिट कार्ड या अन्य सुविधाओं के लिए एसबीआई का योनो एप पीड़ितों ने किया था प्रयोग
  • स्टेट सायबर सेल ने तीनों बैंक शाखाओं के कर्मियों और ऐप से जुड़े लोगों की मांगी सूची

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के 11 खाताधारकों से एक स्टाइल में 42 लाख रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। प्रकरण शहडोल और उमरिया जिले तीन एसबीआई शाखाओं से जुड़ा है। ठगी के इस प्रकरण में समानता ये है कि सभी पीड़ित शिक्षक हैं। सभी ने एसबीआई के योनो एप के माध्यम से लोन, क्रेडिक कार्ड व चेक बुक आदि के लिए आवेदन दिया था। इसके बाद जालसाज ने बैंक कर्मी बनकर झांसे में लिया और उनके खाते से लाखों रुपए उड़ा लिए। इस हाइप्रोफाइल ठगी की जांच स्टेट सायबर सेल जबलपुर जोन की टीम कर रही है। सेल ने तीनों बैंक कर्मियों और योनो एप से जुड़े लोगों की सूची मांगी है।

एसबीआई का योनो एप।
एसबीआई का योनो एप।

चेक बुक के लिए योनो एप से पूरी की थी प्रक्रिया
बसहीं शहडोल वार्ड नंबर 11 निवासी राजेश मिश्रा पेशे से शिक्षक हैं। उनका ब्योहारी स्थित एसबीआई की शाखा में सैलरी अकाउंट है। ये खाता पहले जयसिंहनग में था, जिसे पांच वर्ष पहले ब्योहारी में ट्रांसफर करा लिया था। एक वर्ष पहले बैंक की ओर से उसे योनो एप और पासवर्ड दिया गया। बैंक कर्मियों की ओर से बताया गया था कि बैंक संबंधी काम इसी एप से होंगे। अगस्त 2020 में राजेश ने एप के माध्यम से चेक बुक का ऑर्डर किया। चेक बुक नहीं मिला। 20 अगस्त को 7557804713 नंबर से कॉल आया। बताया गया कि उसका चेक बुक जयसिंहनगर आ गया है। काॅलर ने खुद को वहां का बैंक मैनेजर बताया। चेक बुक वहां पहुंचने का कारण बताया कि खाता जरूर ब्योहारी ट्रांसफर हो चुका है, लेकिन कुछ रिकॉर्ड ट्रांसफर नहीं हुआ है। इसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए उसने कुछ जानकारी मांगी और कहा कि चेक बुक पहुंच जाएगा।

झांसे में फंसाकर जालसाज ने की ठगी।
झांसे में फंसाकर जालसाज ने की ठगी।

फिर झांसे में फंसाया
21 अगस्त को फिर जालसाज ने राजेश को कॉल किया। इस बार कहा कि रिकॉर्ड ट्रांसफर नहीं हो रहा है। उसने एक मैसेज भेजा और इसे 567676 नंबर पर सेंड करने को कहा। इसके साथ ही उसने योनो एप को अनइंस्टॉल करा दिया। मैसेज सेंड करते ही उसके खाते से 1.57 लाख रुपए निकल गए। इसकी जानकारी उसे नहीं हुई। 22 अगस्त को फिर से जालसाज का कॉल आया। उसने फिर मैसेज को 567676 नंबर पर सेंड कराया। इस बार भी उसके खाते से 1.81 लाख रुपए निकल गए। 24 अगस्त को वह बैंक पहुंचा, तो पता चला कि उसके खाते में महज 323 रुपए हैं।

बैंक मैनेजर ने नहीं किया खाता होल्ड
राजेश के मुताबिक उसने लिंक मोबाइल नंबर बदलवाने के साथ खाते को होल्ड कराने के लिए कहा। मैनेजर ने मोबाइल नंबर तो बदल दिए, लेकिन खाता होल्ड नहीं किया। उसने इस मामले में शहडोल सायबर सेल में शिकायत की। एक घंटे बाद ही उसके खाते में दो लाख रुपए रिफंड आता है, जिसे एक घंटे बाद ही फिर से निकाल लिया जाता है। उसने बैंक मैनेजर से बात की, तो बताया कि वह खाता ही होल्ड करना भूल गया था।

स्टेट बैंक के खाताधारकों से ठगी।
स्टेट बैंक के खाताधारकों से ठगी।

इस तरह 11 शिक्षकों से ठगी
इसी तरह जयसिंहनगर और उमरिया जिले के पाली बिरसिंहपुर स्थित एसबीआई से जुड़े 11 शिक्षकों से इसी तरह की ठगी हुई है। शिक्षक राम चरण गुप्ता ने लोन के लिए योनो एप से आवेदन दिया था। लोन की पूरी 7.50 लाख रुपए जालसाज ने निकाल लिए। शिक्षक कृष्णा उइके के जयसिंहनगर स्थित एसबीआई खाते से 4.50 लाख रुपए निकल गए। इसी तरह, सभी 11 शिक्षकों के खाते से 42 लाख रुपए निकले हैं। पीड़ित चार शिक्षकों ने स्टेट सायबर सेल में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

एप या बैंक कर्मियों की मिलीभगत की आशंका
स्टेट सायबर सेल के निरीक्षक हरिओम दीक्षित ने बताया कि जालसाजों ने बातचीत के लिए जो मोबाइल नंबर प्रयोग किया है, वो कोलकाता का बता रहा है, जबकि बातचीत का लहजा स्थानीय प्रतीत हो रहा है। योनो एप से जुड़े लोग या बैंक की मिलीभगत से ये ठगी संभव नहीं है। आखिर, योनो एप से आवेदन करते ही जालसाजों तक इसकी जानकारी कैसे पहुंच रही है। जयसिंहनगर, बिरसिंहपुर पाली और ब्योहारी स्थित एसबीआई बैंक से सभी कर्मियों और योनो एप से जुड़े लोगों की जानकारी मांगी है। जल्द ही, एक टीम तीनों बैंकों की जांच करने भी जाएगी। यह बड़ा नेटवर्क लग रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें