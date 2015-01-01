पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर:जबलपुर से भैंस खरीदने सिहोरा जा रहा था युवक, कार ने कुचला, आक्रोशित लोगों ने ड्राइवर को पीटा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खजरी खिरिया बायपास पर हुए हादसे के बाद जमा लाेग और मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
  • मोबाइल और वाहन के दस्तावेज से हुई मृतक की पहचान

खजरी खिरिया बायपास पर तेज रफ्तार कार की टक्कर से 22 वर्षीय बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई। मोबाइल और बाइक में मिले दस्तावेजों के आधार पर उसकी पहचान हुई। हादसे के बाद भाग रहे कार चालक को स्थानीय लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। लोगाें ने उसकी पिटाई कर अधारताल पुलिस को सौंप दिया। हादसा बुधवार सुबह छह बजे हुआ। बाइक सवार युवक जबलपुर से भैंस खरीदने सिहोरा जा रहा था।

खजरी खिरिया बायपास पर हुए हादसे में युवक की मौत के बाद बिलखते परिजन।
खजरी खिरिया बायपास पर हुए हादसे में युवक की मौत के बाद बिलखते परिजन।

पुलिस ने बताया कि गुर्दा अधारताल निवासी शाहिद खान (22) बुधवार सुबह छह बजे बाइक एमपी 30 एमएच 6759 से भैंस खरीदने सिहोरा के लिए निकला था। वह खजरी-खिरिया बायपास के पास पहुंचा था, तभी तेज रफ्तार कार एमपी 20 सीजी 9007 के चालक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। बाइक सवार शाहिद उछल कर सिर के बल गिरा। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। कार मोतीलाल नेहरू निवासी पवन कुमार जैन के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है। हादसे के बाद कार चालक को स्थानीय लोगों ने दबोच लिया। उसकी पिटाई करते हुए पुलिस को सौंप दिया।

इस कार से हुई थी दुर्घटना।
इस कार से हुई थी दुर्घटना।

खजरी-खिरिया बायपास बन रहा ब्लैक स्पॉट
ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एनएच-7 स्थित खजरी-खिरिया बायपास ब्लैक स्पॉट बनता जा रहा है। यहां हाइवे पर क्राॅसिंग के लिए अंडरपास नहीं बना है। अक्सर यहां से हाइवे पर निकलने वाले वाहन हादसे के शिकार होते हैं। क्राॅसिंग से पहले ब्रेकर बने हैं, लेकिन वाहनों की स्पीड इतनी तेज होती है कि वे संभल नहीं पाते। जनवरी से अब तक यहां छह हादसे हो चुके हैं। एएसपी ट्रैफिक संजय अग्रवाल ने बताया कि घटनास्थल की जांच कराएंगे। यदि वहां कुछ सुधार की गुंजाइश होगी, तो हाइवे अथॉरिटी से बात करेंगे।

खेत में ट्रैक्टर से घायल व्यक्ति की मौत
एक अन्य हादसा बरेला क्षेत्र में हुआ। यहां खेत में ट्रैक्टर से घायल बिलहरी निवासी अशोक पासी (50) की इलाज के दौरान विक्टोरिया में बुधवार को मौत हो गई। अशोक को मंगलवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। बरेला पुलिस ने मामले को जांच में लिया है।

