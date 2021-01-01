पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Children Had Pleaded, The Elders Had Folded Hands, Yet The Corporation Officials Did Not Sweat

भैंसासुर मार्ग ज्यों का त्यों:बच्चों ने मिन्नतें की थीं, बुजुर्गों ने जोड़े थे हाथ, फिर भी नहीं पसीजे निगम अधिकारी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
शहर की ओर से सदर जाना हो तो सबसे आसान मार्ग चौथापुल-भैंसासुर वाला है। यहाँ से सदर की दूरी कुछ सौ मीटर ही रह जाती है। अब इस मार्ग पर कई रहवासी क्षेत्र विकसित हो चुके हैं, जिससे यहाँ हमेशा भीड़ नजर आती है लेकिन इसके बाद भी यह मार्ग बेहद जर्जर हो चुका है। नगर निगम हमेशा दावा करता है कि वह सड़क को बना देगा लेकिन बनाता नहीं है, जबकि केंट बोर्ड अपनी सीमा में सड़क को सही नहीं रख पा रहा है।

जब आम रहवासी और राहगीर जर्जर सड़क के कारण परेशान हो गए तब नवम्बर माह में आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी गई और बच्चों, महिलाओं तथा बुजुर्गों ने कई घंटों सड़क पर आवागमन बंद कर दिया। सड़क जाम होने की खबर पर निगम के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों को आश्वस्त किया गया कि जल्द ही सड़क को बेहतर कर दिया जाएगा।

चौथा पुल से सदर विरमानी पेट्रोल पम्प के पहले तक की यह सड़क 1 किलोमीटर से भी कम की है लेकिन है बेहद अहम, यदि नगर निगम और केंट बोर्ड मिलकर इस सड़क को चौड़ा और सपाट कर दें तो निश्चित ही यह सड़क शहर की सबसे व्यस्त सड़क में बदल जाएगी। शहर की ओर से सदर की ओर जाने वाले वैसे तो मुख्य रूप से तीन मार्ग हैं। पहला मार्ग नागरथ चौक से तीसरे पुल होते हुए शिवा जी मैदान पहुंचता है, दूसरा मार्ग चौथा पुल भैंसासुर मार्ग वाला ही है और तीसरा मार्ग चौथा पुल पुरानी पायल टाकीज होते हुए कटंगा पहुंचता है।

इसके साथ ही दूसरे पुल और गोरखपुर की ओर से भी सदर पहुंचा जा सकता है, लेकिन इन सभी में सबसे बेहतर विकल्प चौथा पुल भैंसासुर मार्ग ही है। इस मार्ग की दुर्गति चौथापुल से आगे बढ़ते ही शुरू हो जाती है, यहाँ एक पुलिया को इतना ऊँचा बनाया गया है कि उस पर वाहनों को चढ़ाना ही मुश्किल हो जाता है। इसके बाद जहाँ भैंसासुर मंदिर था वहाँ तो सड़क को टूटने की आदत सी हो गई है।

मैकेनिकों और मछली-चिकिन वालों का कब्जा
भैंसासुर मंदिर के स्थान से आगे बढ़ते ही सड़क के दोनों ओर मैकेनिकों और मछली-चिकिन वालों की दुकानें शुरू हो जाती हैं जो कि सड़क तक आ गई हैं। इनके कारण यहाँ हमेशा यातायात जाम की नौबत रहती है। सड़क पर ही बड़े वाहनों को खड़ा कर सुधार कार्य कराया जाता है और ग्राहकों के अन्य वाहन भी सड़क पर ही जमे रहते हैं। मछली-चिकिन की दुकानों के कारण सड़क पर सड़ांध रहती है जिससे लोगों को यहाँ बहुत परेशानी होती है।

चौड़ी और शानदार सड़क बन सकती है
इस मार्ग को यदि नगर निगम और केंट बोर्ड मिलकर विकसित करें तो यह शहरवासियों के लिए एक तोहफा होगा, क्योंकि चौथापुल से सदर पहुंचने में केवल 3 से 4 मिनट लगेंगे, जिससे डीजल-पेट्राेल की बचत तो होगी ही, साथ ही लोगों की परेशानी भी दूर हो जाएगी। दोनों ही विभाग चाहें तो इस मार्ग के दोनों ओर व्यावसायिक गतिविधियाँ भी संचालित की जा सकती हैं।

और कुछ हो न हो मरम्मत तो हो ही जाए
नवम्बर माह में जब इस मार्ग के रहवासी क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने धरना दिया था तब धरने में भारी संख्या में बच्चे भी थे और वे यही कह रहे थे कि अंकल सड़क के गड्ढे भरवा दो, बुजुर्गों का कहना था कि हमें अस्पताल जाने में परेशानी होती है, इसलिए जल्दी ही सड़क की मरम्मत कराई जाए लेकिन आश्वासन के बाद भी आज तक िनिगम के िकिसी अधिकारी ने इस तरफ ध्यान नहीं िदिया और न ही केंट बोर्ड ने अतिक्रमणों को हटाने की पहल की।

