  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • The Cold Winds Coming From North India Increased The Coolness; Continuous Drop In Minimum Temperature

मौसम:उत्तर भारत से आ रहीं सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंडक; न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार गिरावट जारी

जबलपुर22 मिनट पहले
ठंड की दस्तक के साथ ही शहर के पर्यटन स्थलों में रौनक बढ़ने लगी है, शहर के समीप स्थित भदभदा फॉल भी आकर्षण का केन्द्र बना हुआ है।

उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ी क्षेेत्रों में बारिश और बर्फबारी हुई है। इसका असर प्रदेश में तेजी से बढ़ रही ठंड के रूप में देखने को मिल रहा है। वहाँ से आ रहीं सर्द हवाओं ने प्रदेश में सिहरन बढ़ाई है। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार गिरावट जारी है। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आने वाले कई दिनों तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा, ऐसा मौसम सर्दी के अनुकूल माना जाता है, इसलिए दीपावली तक अच्छी खासी ठंड पड़ने लगेगी।

विभागीय जानकारी के मुताबिक मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम रहा, वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 30.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। उत्तर-पूर्व की हवाएँ 1 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलीं। आर्द्रता का प्रतिशत 58 रिकॉर्ड किया गया। गत वर्ष आज के दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 22.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था।

