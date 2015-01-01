पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का सबसे ठंडा रविवार:पहाड़ी राज्यों से आ रही सर्द हवाओं ने कराया ठंड का अहसास, दो दिन में पारा 11 डिग्री लुढ़का

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
ग्वारीघाट में धुंध के बीच कलरव करते पंछी
  • रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा
  • अधिकतम तापमान में भी तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव कम होते ही रविवार को सर्दी ने असर दिखाया है। पिछले दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में आई 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के चलते रविवार इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। पहाड़ी राज्यों से आ रही दो किमी की रफ्तार वाली उत्तरी हवाओं ने मौसम में ठंडक घोल दी है। कई दिनों बाद ठंड का असर इतना बढ़ा कि राहगीरों को गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत पड़ी। लोग दिन में भी गर्म कपड़े पहन कर निकले।
और बढ़ेगी ठंड
जिले में शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो रविवार को गिरकर 9.4 पर पहुंच गया। शनिवार की तुलना में भी लगभग पांच डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान भी 25.3 रहा, जो सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम है। पिछले वर्ष इसी तारीख में अधिकतम तापमान 29.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अभी मौसम शुष्क बना रहेगा। हिमालय की बर्फीली वादियों से टकराकर आ रही हवाओं के चलते ठिठुरन और बढ़ेगी। रविवार को आद्रता दिन में 72 तो रात में 50 प्रतिशत रहा।
स्वास्थ्य का रखें ख्याल
वेधशाला प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक पिछले 48 घंटे में 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। इतनी तेजी से मौसम में आए बदलाव को चिकित्सक भी खतरनाक मान रहे हैं। तेजी से बदलते मौसम में शरीर खुद को ढाल नहीं पाता है और सर्दी-जुकाम के साथ ठंड लगने का खतरा बना रहेगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के लिहाज से भी ठंड को खतरनाक बताया जा रहा है।

