  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • The Condition Of The Roads Entering The Metropolis Is That When Some Way Bathed With Pits And Dust, Ballots Emerged Somewhere

वेलकम में गम:महानगर में दाखिल कराने वाली सड़कों की हालत कस्बाई कोई रास्ता गड्ढों और धूल से नहाया तो कहीं गिट्टियाँ उभर आईं

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • योजना तो बनी पर उस पर अब तक नहीं हुआ अमल, नतीजा.. ठीक से चल भी नहीं पा रहे राहगीर
  • वाहनों में हो रही टूट-फूट, हालातों से हर वर्ग परेशान, पनप रहा असंतोष, जिम्मेदार मौन

शहर के प्रवेश मार्गों पर ज्यादातर की हालत एकदम बदतर हो चली है। किसी में गिट्टियाँ उभरकर टायर को खराब कर रही हैं तो किसी में स्थितियाँ ऐसी हो चुकी हैं कि चलते वक्त ही आदमी धूल से नहा जाता है। गड्ढों में हर पल आगे बढ़ना किसी बड़ी चुनौती से कम नहीं होता है। बाहरी हिस्से से संस्कारधानी में प्रवेश वाले ज्यादातर मार्गों पर सहजता से सफर तय ही नहीं हो सकता है।

स्मार्ट सिटी में जब शहर के अंदर ईमानदारी से टैक्स देने वालों को सलीके की सड़क नहीं तो सोचिए बाहरी हिस्से के इन मार्गों की दशा सुधारने क्या विचार हो रहा होगा। ज्यादातर सड़कों के सुधार को लेकर प्लान तो समय-समय पर बने पर इन पर अमल कभी नहीं हो सका है।

खजरी खिरिया से नई बस्ती गोहलपुर
इस सड़क के किनारे कट चुके हैं। जहाँ सड़क बची है उसमें गड्ढे हैं और धूल को लेकर हालत यह है कि किनारे बने मकानों के मालिकों ने दरवाजों में पाॅलीथिन का पर्दा लगा रखे हैं। दिन भर में आदमी धूल, प्रदूषण से बचने जतन करता है। इस मार्ग से ज्यादातर किसान और लोडेड वाहन निकलते हैं जो लंबे अरसे से हिचकोले खाते हुये िनकल रहे हैं।

तिलवारा से शाहनाला
तिलवारा से लेकर शाहनाला के हिस्से तक सड़क ऊपरी हिस्से से दिखती बेहतर है, लेकिन इसका सीलकोट पूरी तरह से दम तोड़ चुका है। इस मार्ग पर गिट्टियाँ इस अंदाज में उभरी हैं कि टायर किसी भी वक्त पंक्चर हो जाता है। जब से सड़क खराब हुई है तभी से इसमें हादसे ज्यादा हो रहे हैं। मार्ग से हाइवा और डंपर ज्यादा निकलते हैं जिससे यह बदतर होने के साथ आम आदमी के लिए ज्यादा खतरनाक भी है।

करौंदा नाला से बिरसा मुण्डा
सड़क पर गड्ढों की वजह से कुछ मिनट भी चल पाना बेहद कठिन है। दो पहिया वाहन चालक हो या फिर कार से चलने वाला सहजता से यहाँ वाहन आगे बढ़ ही नहीं सकता है। सड़क पर बेचैन कर देने वाली धूल के साथ बेतहाशा गड्ढे हैं। मार्ग को चौड़ा करने प्लान तो लगातार बन रहा है पर उसमें लंबे अरसे से क्रियान्वयन नहीं हो सका है। नतीजा सड़क बेहद पीड़ादायी बनी हुई है।

सड़क कुछ ठीक पर चौड़ी नहीं हो सकी
कुण्डम से खमरिया प्रवेश मार्ग सड़क को एनएच-45 एक्सटेंशन के अनुसार अब 50 फीट चौड़ा होना चाहिए पर यह मार्ग बीते 3 सालों में चौड़ा नहीं हो सका, जस की तस हालत में है। सड़क पर गड्ढे नहीं, लेकिन चौड़ा न होने से समस्या है। इसी तरह कटंगी बायपास से माढ़ोताल तक आने वाला मार्ग स्टेट हाईवे जबलपुर-दमोह चौड़ा होना था पर चौड़ाई नहीं बढ़ सकी। अंदर प्रवेश वाली सड़कों पर कुल मिलाकर पाटन बायपास से माढ़ोताल, इसी तरह एकता चौक गौर से वायएमसीए तिराहा तक की सड़क कुछ बेहतर है।

ऐप खोलें
