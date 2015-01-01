पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव:महापौर पद के दावेदार भी वार्ड बदलकर तलाश रहे पार्षदी की जमीन, सूरज नहीं निकल पाता नेता वार्डों में पहुँच जाते हैं

जबलपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • पार्षदों का आरक्षण हुआ लेकिन महापौर पद का आरक्षण अटका, अब इस माह के अंत में होने की उम्मीद, मनमाफिक आरक्षण न होने से कई के अरमान पूरे नहीं हुए

विधानसभा के उपचुनाव हो गए हैं और अब परिणाम भी आने ही वाले हैं। ऐसे में स्वभाविक है कि नगरीय निकाय चुनाव ही अगला टारगेट होगा। इसकी तैयारी तो काफी पहले से चल ही रही है। सितम्बर में पार्षद पदों का आरक्षण हो चुका है लेकिन मामला महापौर पद के आरक्षण पर अटक गया है।

ऐसे में कई नेता तो ऐसे हैं जिनके वार्डों का आरक्षण ही उनके मनमुताबिक नहीं हुआ है इसलिए अब वे दूसरे वार्डों में जमीन तलाश रहे हैं ऐसे में वहाँ वर्षों से नजरें जमाए नेताओं को गुस्सा आ रहा है। अब हालात यह हैं किं सूरज नहीं निकल पाता और नेता पहुँच जाते हैं लोगों के घर। खैर महापौर पद का आरक्षण भी इस माह के अंत तक होने की सुगबुगी है और दिसम्बर के पहले सप्ताह तक यह तय हो जाएगा कि नगरीय निकाय चुनाव होंगे कब। वार्ड आरक्षण ने बहुत से लोगाें की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया जबकि कई इससे गदगद हैं, जो गदगद हैं उनके पेट में गुड़गुड़ करने ऐसे नेता उनके वार्डों में पहुँच रहे हैं जिनके वार्ड उनसे छिन चुके हैं। यह स्थिति विवाद का कारण भी पैदा कर रही है और हो न हो आने वाले समय में निश्चित ही मार-कुटाई तक की नौबत आ सकती है। कुछ नेता तो अभी तक महापौर पद के दावे ठाेंक रहे थे लेकिन वे पार्षदी पर भी नजर रखे हुए हैं िक कहीं आरक्षण उनके मुताबिक नहीं हुआ तो कम से कम पार्षद तो बन ही जाएँगे।

कोरोना ने खर्च कम कर दिया

खुद को प्रमोट करने लोगों के घर पहुँच रहे नेता घर के बाहर ही नजर आते हैं क्योंकि कोरोना के कारण न तो घर वाले उन्हें अंदर बैठाने में रुचि लेते हैं और न ही नेता ही घर के अंदर बैठना चाहते हैं। ऐसे में दीपावली जैसे पर्व पर पहले तो हजारों रुपए खर्च हो जाते थे लेकिन कोेरोना के बहाने अब गिफ्ट की भी झंझट नहीं है। बस यहाँ से निकल रहा था सोचा आपसे नमस्ते कर लूँ, यह जुमला हर नेता की जुबान पर है लेकिन समझने वाले समझ जाते हैं िक आप कहाँ के लिए निकले थे।
माँ और पत्नी को कर रहे प्रमोट

त्योहारों की बधाई के लिए कई नेताओं ने अपने क्षेत्रों में जो पोस्टर लगवाए उनमें इस बार कुछ नया था यानी उनकी पत्नी या माँ की फोटो भी उसमें नजर आई। यह हुआ आरक्षण के कारण। जिन नेताओं के वार्डों में आरक्षण महिला के लिए हुआ है वे किसी भी सूरत में अपना वार्ड नहीं खोना चाहते इसलिए माँ या पत्नी को प्रमोट कर रहे हैं और उन्हें ही चुनाव लड़ाने की तैयारी चल रही है।

दिसम्बर के पहले सप्ताह में तय होगा कि चुनाव कब होंगे

जानकारों का कहना है िक उप चुनावों के नतीजे आने के बाद दीपावली है और कुछ दिन तो इसी में बीत जाएँगे, इसके बाद नवम्बर के अंतिम सप्ताह में महापौर पद का आरक्षण हो सकता है। इसके बाद दिसम्बर के पहले सप्ताह में तय हो जाएगा कि नगरीय निकाय चुनाव दिसम्बर, जनवरी में होने हैं या फिर अप्रेल और मई में। इसमें बहुत हद तक कोरोना के मामले भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएँगे, यदि मामले तेजी से बढ़े तो यह सारी प्रक्रिया आगामी िदनों के लिए टल जाएगी और कम ही रहे तो प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी।

