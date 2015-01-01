पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजीब संयोग:जबलपुर में 8 मिनट के अंतराल पर हुई दंपती की मौत, मेडिकल कॉलेज में दोनों ने तोड़ा दम

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
पति भइया लाल का जन्मदिन मनाती पत्नी रज्जोबाई
  • पत्नी थी मेडिकल में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी, पति मेडिकल से ही हुआ था रिटायर
  • मेडिकल के कोविड सस्पेक्टेड वार्ड में थे भर्ती, दोनों की रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

जबलपुर में रविवार को 8 मिनट के अंतराल पर दंपती की मौत हो गई। दोनों को मेडिकल में बीमार होने के बाद भर्ती कराया गया था। पहले पति ने दम तोड़ा और इसके बाद पत्नी की सांसें थम गई। दंपती की यूं एक साथ मौत पर कई तरह की चर्चाएं होती रहीं। पत्नी जहां मेडिकल में ही चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी थी वहीं, पति इसी विभाग से आठ वर्ष पहले रिटायर हुए थे। दोनों को कोरोना सस्पेक्टेड वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया था, लेकिन उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। मौत का कारण क्या रहा, चिकित्सक भी स्पष्ट नहीं बता पाए।
हर 15 अगस्त को मनाते थे जन्मदिन
भइया लाल चौधरी का जन्म 15 अगस्त 1947 को हुआ था। 68 वर्षीय भइया लाल चौधरी हर स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अपना जन्म दिन धूमधाम से मनाते थे। मेडिकल सर्वेंट क्वार्टर नंबर 306 में पत्नी रज्जोबाई चौधरी (60) के साथ रहते थे। भइया लाल 2012 में मेडिकल से चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी के तौर पर रिटायर हुए थे। वहीं उनकी पत्नी रज्जोबाई अभी भी नौकरी पर कार्यरत थीं। 20 नवंबर को अचानक रज्जोबाई की तबीयत खराब हुई। चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें कोविड सस्पेक्टेड वार्ड में रखा। शनिवार को पति भइया लाल को सांस लेने में कठिनाई महसूस हुई तो उन्हें भी उसी वार्ड में भर्ती करा दिया गया।
दोनों की कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
शनिवार को ही रज्जोबाई की कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। वहीं भइया लाल चौधरी की रिपोर्ट रविवार दोपहर में निगेटिव आई। हालांकि इससे पहले ही सुबह दोनों की मौत हो गई। मौत की वजह चिकित्सक भी नहीं बता पाए। अनुमान व्यक्त करते रहे कि संभवत हार्ट-अटैक से दोनों की मौत हुई होगी। दोनों की मौत की खबर मिलते ही घर में कोहराम मच गया। लोगों को विश्वास करना मुश्किल हो रहा था।
दंपती में था काफी गहरा प्रेम
मेडिकल के सहकर्मियों ने बताया कि भइया लाल चौधरी और उनकी पत्नी रज्जोबाई में काफी गहरा प्रेम था। दो बेटे और बेटी की शादी कर चुके हैं। तीनों के लिए वे अलग-अलग मकान बनवा चुके हैं। बड़े बेटे पूरन चौधरी ने 2009 में सुसाइड कर लिया था। बहू और दो पोतियों के लिए लालबाग में एक मकान बनवा दिया है। वहीं छोटे बेटे आनंद उर्फ आनंदी के लिए जसूजा सिटी में एक मकान बनवा दिया है। बेटे के बिजनेस में भी आर्थिक मदद की थी। बच्चों को सेटल करने के बावजूद वे पत्नी के साथ सर्वेंट क्वार्टर में ही रह रहे थे।

