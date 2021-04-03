पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दंपती ने जहर खाकर दी जान!:कमरे में मिली बुजुर्ग दंपती की लाश, इकलौते बेटे से दो साल से रह रहे थे अलग, बेटा शराब पीकर करता था विवाद

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोसलपुर के शंकर कॉलोनी में दंपती की लाश मिलने पर मौके पर लोग जमा हो गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
गोसलपुर के शंकर कॉलोनी में दंपती की लाश मिलने पर मौके पर लोग जमा हो गए।
  • गोसलपुर क्षेत्र के शंकर कॉलोनी की घटना, पिता-पुत्र की थी चाय की दुकान
  • पुलिस का दावा- नहीं मिला सुसाइड नोट, पीएम रिपोर्ट के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

गोसलपुर क्षेत्र के शंकर कॉलोनी में गुरुवार को वृद्ध दंपती की लाश कमरे में मिली। दंपती इकलौते बेटा-बहू से अलग घर के पीछे रहते थे। पुलिस के प्रारंभिक छानबीन में सामने आया कि बेटा शराब पीकर अक्सर मां-पिता से विवाद करता था। मौत का कारण तो स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है, लेकिन जहर खाकर जान देने की आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है।
सुबह दस बजे चला पता
शंकर कॉलोनी निवासी नंद किशोर राय (70) और उनकी पत्नी शीला राय (65) गुरुवार सुबह कमरे में मृत हालत में पड़े थे। इसकी जानकारी काफी देर बाद हुई। सुबह दंपती नहीं उठे तो इकलौते बेटे मनीष राय (42) ने पत्नी को पता करने के लिए भेजा। पत्नी की चीख सुनकर मनीष पहुंचा तो आंगन में पिता नंदकिशोर राय और उसकी मां शीला राय मृत हालत में पड़ी थीं। इसके बाद मनीष ने गोसलपुर थाने को इसकी सूचना दी।

मृत पड़ीं शीला राय।
दो साल से बेटे से अलग रह रहे थे दंपती
नंद किशोर राय और उनकी पत्नी शीला राय के शरीर पर चोट के निशान नहीं मिले हैं। पुलिस को कमरे की तलाशी में कोई सुसाइड नोट भी नहीं मिला। पूछताछ में पता चला कि नंद किशोर राय पत्नी शीला राय के साथ पिछले दो वर्षों से इकलौते बेटे मनीषा से अलग घर के पीछे रह रहे थे। गोसलपुर टीआई संजय भलावी के मुताबिक प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में सामने आया कि बेटा-बहू से दोनों की बनती नहीं थी। बेटा काे शराब की लत थी। वह शराब पीकर अक्सर मां-पिता के साथ विवाद करता था।

घर के बाहर जमा लोग।
मौके पर जमा हो गई भीड़
दंपती की मौत की खबर कस्बे में फैलते ही बड़ी संख्या में लोग जमा हो गए। जबलपुर से एफएसएल की टीम भी बुलाई गई। टीम की जांच के बाद शवों को पीएम के लिए भिजवाया गया। पीएम के बाद शवों को इकलौते बेटे मनीष को पुलिस ने सौंप दिया।
चाय की दुकान चलाते थे शंकर कॉलोनी में
नंदकिशोर राय और उनका बेटा मनीष शंकर कॉलोनी में चाय की दुकान चलाते थे। पड़ोसियों से पता चला कि रात में किसी बात को लेकर बेटे से नंद किशोर राय का किसी बात पर विवाद हुआ था। आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि बेटे से रोज-रोज विवाद से तंग आकर दंपती ने जहर खाकर जान दे दी होगी। हालांकि पुलिस पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार आगे की कार्रवाई करने की बात कह रही है।

नंद किशोर राय।
पीएम रिपोर्ट के बाद होगी कार्रवाई
वृद्ध दंपती का शव आंगन में एक साथ मिला है। पीएम के बाद डॉक्टरों ने बिसरा सुरक्षित कराया है। ऐसे में आशंका है कि दोनों ने जहर खाकर जान दी होगी। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि दंपती इकलौते बेटा-बहू से दो साल से अलग रह रहे थे। अक्सर बेटे से विवाद होता था। मर्ग कायम कर मामले को जांच में लिया गया है।
संजय भलावी, टीआई गोसलपुर

