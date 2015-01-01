पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कहर ढा रहे मच्छर:इनके काटने से 40 दिनों तक बना रहता है खतरा, अब निगम ने खात्मे के लिए संभाला मोर्चा

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाली प्लॉटों, गड्ढों, तालाबों और नालियों पर भी दिया ध्यान, कई चोक नाले भी खुलवाए गए, जहाँ भी पानी का जमाव हो एेसी जगहों को चिन्हित करने के निर्देश

सड़कों पर ही नजर रखते हुए नगर निगम सोच रहा था कि मच्छरों का खात्मा हो जाएगा, लेकिन ऐसा हुआ नहीं, बल्कि मोटे और बड़े मच्छरों ने शहर में कहर ढा दिया। हर तरफ इन मच्छरों के आतंक की ही चर्चा होने लगी और लोग डर गए। इसे देखते हुए अब नगर निगम ने मच्छरों के पैदा होने वाले स्थानों पर हमला किया है, ताकि उनके लार्वा को ही समाप्त कर दिया जाए।

मंगलवार को निगम की टीमों ने शहर के कई स्थानों पर नालों और नालियों में जला ऑयल डाला, ताकि लार्वा वहीं मर जाए, जहाँ भी पानी का जमाव है उन स्थानों की सूची बनवाई जा रही है और वहाँ कीटनाशकों का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है। शाम को फॉगिंग का धुआँ भी ऐसे ही स्थानों पर कराया गया जिससे अब उम्मीद जागी है कि मच्छरों के आतंक में कुछ कमी आएगी।

दो साल पहले अक्टूबर, नवम्बर और दिसम्बर का ही समय था जब डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया ने शहर को रुला दिया था। हजारों की संख्या में लोग इन बीमारियों से ग्रसित हुए थे और अस्पतालों में मरीजों की बाढ़ आ गई थी। फिर वही समय लौटा और मच्छरों की तादाद तेजी से बढ़ी। यह अलग बात है कि अभी इन बीमारियों का फैलाव तेजी से नहीं हो पा रहा है, लेकिन यह भी सच है कि मच्छरों के काटने के 40 दिनों तक बीमारियों का खतरा रहता है। खैर निगम अधिकारी जाग गए हैं और उन्होंने पहल करते हुए मच्छरों के हमले का करारा जवाब देना शुरू कर दिया है।

निगमायुक्त ने कहा अभियान लगातार चलाया जाए
निगमायुक्त अनूप कुमार सिंह ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि मच्छरों के लार्वा विनष्टीकरण का कार्य तेजी से किया जाए और खासकर उन्हीं स्थानों पर ध्यान दिया जाए जहाँ मच्छर पैदा होते हैं। निगमायुक्त के आदेश पर मच्छरों के विनष्टीकरण और लार्वा नष्ट करने के लिए नगर निगम द्वारा एक साथ सभी 16 संभागों में व्यापक अभियान शुरू किया गया है। खाली भू-खण्डों, नाला-नालियों एवं गड्ढों में जला हुआ ऑयल डलवाया जा रहा है, ताकि मच्छर पैदा ही न हों।

चोक नाला खुलवाया गया
संभाग क्रमांक 15 के महाराजपुर हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के अनेक वर्षों से चोक नाले को भी खुलवाया गया, जिससे क्षेत्रीय नागरिकों को राहत पहुँची है। इस चोक नाले में हमेशा पानी भरा रहता था जिससे उसमें मच्छरों की बम्पर पैदावार हो रही थी। निगम की टीम ने नाले की सफाई की और पानी की निकासी करा दी।

सिविक सेंटर नाले में डाला गया ऑयल
सिविक सेंटर में सुबह से ही निगम का अमला सक्रिय रहा और यहाँ के नाले के साथ ही नालियों में भी जला ऑयल डाला गया। यह ऑयल पानी में एक लेयर बना लेता है जिससे मच्छरों के लार्वा साँस नहीं ले पाते हैं और वे नष्ट हो जाते हैं। शाम को धुआँ कर पूरे क्षेत्र को मच्छरों से मुक्त करने का प्रयास किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें