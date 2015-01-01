पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Dreaded Cat Injured The Newborn With A Claw, The Second Incident In Three Days, The Family Members In Panic

एल्गिन अस्पताल में बिल्लियों की दहशत:पंजा मारकर नवजात को किया जख्मी, तीन दिन में दूसरी वारदात, परिजन को सता रही सुरक्षा की चिंता

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जबलपुर एल्गिन अस्पताल
  • अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने वन विभाग और निगम को पत्र लिखकर बिल्ली पकड़ने में मांगा सहयोग

जबलपुर संभाग के सबसे बड़े जिला महिला अस्पताल (एल्गिन) में नवजातों की सुरक्षा पर बिल्लियां खतरा बन गई हैं। शुक्रवार सुबह पांच बजे एक बिल्ली ने नवजात के चेहरे पर पंजा मार दिया। तीन दिन पहले भी ऐसा ही वाकया सामने आया था। दोनों ही मासूमों को अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू (सघन शिशु इकाई) में भर्ती किया गया है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने बिल्लियों को पकड़ने के लिए नगर निगम और वन विभाग को पत्र लिखकर मदद मांगी है।

गुरुवार रात हुई थी डिलिवरी
शीतलामाई मंदिर के पास रहने वाले अधिवक्ता आशीष प्रजापति की पत्नी रजनी की एल्गिन में डिलिवरी हुई है। 19 नवंबर को बेटी पैदा हुई। वार्ड नंबर पांच प्रथम तल में भर्ती हैं। सुबह पांच बजे नवजात को बिल्ली ने पंजा मार दिया। पंजा उसकी आंख के पास लगा है। इसे लेकर अस्पताल में हंगामा भी हुआ। मासूम को एसएनसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया है।

बिल्ली के पंजे से घायल मासूम।
बिल्ली के पंजे से घायल मासूम।

तीन दिन पहले भी बिल्ली ने एक मासूम को मारा था पंजा
अस्पताल में खूंखार हो चुकी बिल्ली ने तीन दिन पहले भी एक मासूम को पंजा मारा था। तब मासूम को उसकी मां दूध पिला रही थी। उसी दौरान उसने कटोरी पर पंजा मारा, जो मासूम के चेहरे पर लगा। उसे भी एसएनसीयू में भर्ती किया गया है। दोनों की हालत ठीक है। हालांकि बिल्लियों के हमले को लेकर अस्पताल प्रबंधन भी सकते में आ गया है।

खौफ में दूसरे परिजन
महिलाओं के प्रसव और नवजात बच्चों की देखरेख को लेकर संभाग का सबसे बड़े एल्गिन अस्पताल पर बड़ा सवाल उठ रहा है। परिजन भी खौफ में हैं। बताते हैं कि इससे पहले पांच नवंबर को भी बिल्ली के हमले से एक मासूम घायल हुई थी। अस्पताल में भर्ती अन्य परिजन बच्चों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित हैं।

परिजन का गंभीर आरोप
बिल्ली के हमले में जख्मी मासूम के पिता आशीष प्रजापति ने कहा कि यहां मरीजों का इलाज भगवान भरोसे हो रहा है। जब मासूम ही सुरक्षित नहीं हैं, तो लोग किसके भरोसे यहां इलाज कराने आएंगे। वहीं, एल्गिन अस्पताल के डॉक्टर संजय मिश्रा ने कहा कि मामला गंभीर है। बिल्लियों को पकड़ने के लिए वन विभाग और नगर निगम से मदद मांगी है। जल्द ही, बिल्लियों को पकड़ा जाएगा।

