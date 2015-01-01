पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Eight coach MEMU Train Will Run From Jabalpur To Gondia Broad Gauge In Passenger's Time, The Eight coach Rack Reaches Nainpur

खुशखबरी:जबलपुर से गोंदिया ब्रॉडगेज पर पैसेंजर की टाइमिंग में चलेगी मेमू ट्रेन, आठ डिब्बों का रैक नैनपुर पहुंचा

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
नैनपुर में मेमू का नया रैक खड़ा
  • ब्रॉडगेज पर मेमू ट्रेन चलाने का ट्राॅयल पूरा,रेलवे बोर्ड की अनुमति का इंतजार
  • दिसंबर में संचालन शुरू करने की तैयारी, रेल मंत्री कर सकते हैं लोकार्पण

जबलपुर-गोंदिया के बीच बहुप्रतीक्षित रेल अमान परिवर्तन का काम पूरा होने के बाद अब इस मार्ग पर मेमू ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी है। जबलपुर से गोंदिया के बीच आठ डिब्बों की ये ट्रेन संचालित होगी। ट्रेन का रैक नैनपुर में पहुंच गया है। इसका ट्रॉयल चल रहा है। रेलवे बोर्ड से संचालन के लिए अनुमति मांगी गई है। वहां से हरी झंडी मिलते ही संचालन शुरू हो जाएगा। रेल सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक दिसंबर तक इसका संचालन शुरू हो जाएगा।

मेमू ट्रेन में कई अच्छी सुविधाएं
ब्रॉडगेज पर यात्री ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। कोरोना के चलते मार्च से पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का संचालन इस ट्रैक पर बंद है। इसकी वजह से इस क्षेत्र के हजारों अप-डाउनर्स को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। मेमू का नया रैक नैनपुर स्टेशन पहुंच गया है। मेमू के इस रैक में शौचालय और वॉशरूम की भी सुविधा दी गई है। ब्रॉडगेज पर प्राकृतिक नजारों को निहारने के लिए बड़ी विंडो लगाई गई है। दोनों छोर से मेमू चलाने के लिए रेलवे बोर्ड से और मेमू रैक मांगे गए है।
मेमू ट्रेन पटरी पर दौड़ने के लिए तैयार
दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे ने आठ कोच के इस मेमू ट्रेन का ट्रॉयल रन कराया है। इंजीनियरों की निगरानी में मेमू ट्रेन का ट्रॉयल सफल रहा। सिल्वर-नीले रंग के इस मेमू को नैनपुर रेलवे स्टेशन की साइडिंग पर खड़ा किया गया है। इसे जबलपुर-नैनपुर-गोंदिया के बीच चलाने की तैयारी है। इसके लोकार्पण की तैयारी चल रही है। रेल मंत्री से समय मिलते ही ब्रॉडगेज परियोजना के लोकार्पण के साथ मेमू ट्रेन को भी हरी झंडी दिखाई जाएगी। 274 किमी दक्षिण भारत की दूरी कम करने वाली ब्रॉडगेज परियोजना पूरी होने के बाद इस ट्रैक पर दूसरी ट्रेनों के संचालन की भी तैयारी है।
लॉकडाउन से बंद है पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का संचालन
इस रेलखंड में अमान परिवर्तन का काम पूरा होने के बाद जबलपुर-नैनपुर-चिरईडोंगरी तक डीजल पैसेंजर ट्रेन शुरु की गई थी। लॉकडाउन के बाद से यह ट्रेन सेवा बंद है। नैनपुर-मंडला रेलखंड में चिरई-डोंगरी से मंडला फोर्ट तक अमान परिवर्तन का कार्य भी पूरा हो गया है। ब्रॉडगेज लाइन बनने के बाद जबलपुर तक ट्रेन सेवा शुरु करने की मांग जोर पकड़ रही है। बालाघाट जिला भी संभागीय मुख्यालय से लंबे समय से सीधी रेल मार्ग से कटा हुआ है। बालाघाट-गोंदिया के बीच पहले से ट्रेन सेवा संचालित है। मेमू का जबलपुर से गोंदिया के बीच संचालन से बालाघाट तक रेल सेवा जुड़ा जाएगी।

ट्रैक पर ट्रॉयल के दौरान मेमू ट्रेन का रैक
जल्द गति के लिए मेमू ट्रेन में रहते हैं दो से तीन इंजन
मेमू ट्रेन में तीन इंजन होते हैं। ट्रेन में आगे व पीछे एक-एक व बीच में एक इंजन रहता है। इस कारण यह ट्रेन तेज रफ्तार से बढ़ने के साथ ही 100 से 150 किमी तक की गति पकड़ लेती है। इस मेमू ट्रेन चलने से लोकल यात्रियों को खासा फायदा होगा। ये ट्रेन पूरी तरह इंटरकनेक्ट हैं। साथ ही यात्रियों के लिए और भी कई तरह की सुविधाएं भी इस ट्रेन में शामिल हैं। कोच के गेट भी बढ़े साइज के होते है।
8 से 10 सेकंड में पकड़ लेती है 100 किमी/घंटे की रफ्तार
मेमू ट्रेन कम समय में रुक और चल सकती है। प्लेटफाॅर्म से चलते ही 8 से 10 सेकंड में यह ट्रेन 100 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार पकड़ लेगी। यही नहीं ट्रेन में सवार यात्रियों को झटका भी नहीं लगेगा। बिजली की खपत भी कम होगी। नागपुर मंडल में अभी मेमू ट्रेन की 3 रैक आई हैं। जल्द ही और रैक आने की संभावना हैं। इस ट्रेन को चलाने के लिए ड्राइवर और गार्ड को ट्रेनिंग दिलाई जा चुकी है।
रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्णय का इंतजार
दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के सीपीआरओ साकेत रंजन ने बताया कि मेमू का रैक नैनपुर में भेजा गया है। जबलपुर-बालाघाट के ब्रीच ब्रॉडगेज का काम पूरा हाे चुका है। विभाग की ओर से पूरी तैयारी की जा चुकी है। मेमू ट्रेन चलाने और टाइमिंग का निर्धारण रेलवे बोर्ड से मंजूरी मिलने पर होगा। कोरोना के चलते मार्च से इस मार्ग पर पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद है। इससे इस क्षेत्र के लोगों की कठिनाई को देखते हुए जल्द ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू करने के लिए बोर्ड को अवगत कराय गया है।

