मिशन 2021:स्वच्छता में शहर को टॉप पर लाने की कवायद शुरू, टाॅयलेट 20 अभियान के तहत जारी है शौचालयों की सफाई

जबलपुर29 मिनट पहले
इस वर्ष भले ही स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शहर को 17वें नम्बर से ही संतोष करना पड़ा, लेकिन अब वर्ष 2021 के इस अभियान में शहर को टॉप पर ले जाने की कोशिश अभी से शुरू कर दी गई है। केन्द्र और राज्य सरकार के सभी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन किया जा रहा है।

यही कारण है कि 19 नवम्बर से ही टॉयलेट 20 अभियान के तहत सभी सामूदायिक और सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की सफाई कराई जा रही है और उन तक लोग पहुंचे इसलिए दिशा सूचक आदि भी लग रहे हैं। नगर निगम कमिश्नर अनूप कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि इस वर्ष स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 की प्रतियोगिता में नगर निगम नम्बर वन स्थान प्राप्त करने के लिए संकल्पित है और इसी दिशा में अग्रसर होकर स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में बेहतर कार्य किए जा रहे हैं।

स्वच्छता संबंधी कार्य मध्यप्रदेश शासन द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन एवं नगर निगम के प्रशासक बी चन्द्रशेखर के मार्गदर्शन में किए जा रहे हैं। आज वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के निर्देशों के तहत स्वच्छता प्रभारी सुश्री एकता अग्रवाल ने संभाग 7 अधारताल, 8 भानतलैया, एवं 16 नया संभाग के अंतर्गत आने वाले अनेक सार्वजनिक एवं सामुदायिक शौचालयों का निरीक्षण किया और वहाँ की व्यवस्थाएँ देखीं।
सड़क किनारे खुले में नहीं होगा मांस-मछली विक्रय

नगर निगम के आयुक्त अनूप कुमार ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों कर्मचारियों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा है कि शहर में बिना लायसेंस लिए सड़क किनारे खुले में मांस-मछलियों का विक्रय हो रहा है, जो बिल्कुल गलत है। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ बुधवार से व्यापक अभियान चलाएँ और उस पर तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लगाएँ।पी-3

