पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये गलत है:पहले लाइन को छलनी कर दिया और अब शिकायत

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिद्धबाबा वार्ड बंशकार मोहल्ले के सैकड़ों घरों में कई महीनों से पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा था, लोग परेशान थे। शिकायत की जा रही थी लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इस पर लोगों ने पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक से शिकायत की। शनिवार को निगम का अमला मौके पर पहुँचा और जाँच की तो पता चला कि यहाँ के अधिकांश लोगों ने पेयजल लाइन को छलनी करते हुए अवैध कनेक्शन ले लिए हैं जिससे पानी का प्रेशर नहीं बन पाता है और घरों तक पानी नहीं पहुँच पा रहा है।

अधिकारियों ने विधायक के सामने ही प्रस्ताव रखा कि सभी लोग वैध नल कनेक्शन लें तब पाइप लाइन बदली जाएगी, लोगों ने प्रस्ताव मान लिया है और अब उनका संकट समाप्त होने वाला है।

बंशकार मोहल्ले की लगभग 3 गलियों में रहने वाले सैकड़ों लोगों की पेयजल समस्या को दूर करने के लिए ही शनिवार को विधायक लखन घनघोरिया, निगम के कार्यपालन यंत्री कमलेश श्रीवास्तव और अन्य अधिकारी मौके पर पहुँचे थे। लोगों ने शिकायत की थी कि उन्हें दो वक्त का पानी भी ठीक से नहीं मिल पा रहा है। निगम ने जाँच कराई तो लोगों की ही गलती पकड़ में आ गई। चूंकि यहाँ सिद्धबाबा टैंक से सप्लाई की जाती है और पहले पानी पूरे प्रेशर के साथ मिलता था लेकिन सप्लाई वाली 4 इंची लाइन में छेद करके अनेक लोगों ने अवैध नल कनेक्शन ले लिए जिससे प्रेशर कम हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें