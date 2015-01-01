पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में हुए ब्लाइंड मर्डर का खुलासा:प्रेमिका की शादी होने पर भी करता था बातें, पति ने पत्नी से कॉल कर बुलवाया और शराब पिलाकर मार डाला

जबलपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हत्या का खुलासा करते ट्रेनी आईपीएस अगम जैन 
  • कुंडम क्षेत्र के अमेरा गांव के पास पुलिया के नीचे छिपा दिया था शव
  • मोबाइल से हुई थी युवक की पहचान, 50 किमी दूर कटंगी था रहने वाला

कुंडम में शातिर वाहन चोर के ब्लाइंड मर्डर का पुलिस ने मंगलवार को खुलासा किया। वाहन चोर का एक किशोरी से इश्क था। किशोरी की कुंडम में शादी होने के बाद भी वह मोबाइल पर उससे बातें करता था। इसकी भनक पति को लगी, तो उसका गुस्सा बदले की भावना में तब्दील हो गया। पत्नी को मोहरा बनाकर वाहन चोर को बुलवाया। उसे शराब पिलाई। फिर गमछे से गला घोंटा और पत्थर से सिर व चेहरे को कुचल कर लाश अमेरा व अंडार गांव के बीच कच्चे रास्ते की पुलिया के नीचे डाल दिया। पुलिस ने हत्या में प्रयुक्त रक्तरंजित पत्थर, खून से सने आरोपी के कपड़े और उसकी पत्नी के मोबाइल जब्त किए हैं।

ट्रेनी आईपीएस ने किया खुलासा
ट्रेनी आईपीएस अगम जैन ने बताया कि 6 नवम्बर की दोपहर अमेरा और अंडार गांव के बीच कच्चे रास्ते की पुलिया के नीचे 23 वर्षीय युवक की लाश मिली थी। घटनास्थल के पास से ही रक्तरंजित पत्थर मिला था। युवक के जेब से मिले मोबाइल से पहचान 50 किमी दूर कटंगी क्षेत्र के बजरिया मोहल्ला निवासी रूपलाल बर्मन (23) के रूप में हुई थी।

कच्ची पगडंडी जहां पुलिया के नीचे छिपाया था शव
कच्ची पगडंडी जहां पुलिया के नीचे छिपाया था शव

शातिर चोर के तौर पर हुई थी पहचान
रूपलाल बर्मन शातिर वाहन चोर था। उसे सितम्बर 2019 में कटंगी और क्राइम ब्रांच की संयुक्त टीम ने दबोचा था। तब उससे 10 चोरी के वाहन जब्त हुए थे। उसके खिलाफ कुंडम थाने में भी वाहन चोरी के कई प्रकरण दर्ज थे। वह घर से 5 नवम्बर को निकला था। शाम पांच बजे तक उसकी घरवालों से बात हुई थी।

मोबाइल से हुआ खुलासा
कुंडम पुलिस ने रूपलाल बर्मन के मोबाइल की जांच की, तो एक नम्बर मिला। इसी नंबर की जांच ने कातिल तक पहुंचा दिया। पुलिस ने मामले में भैंसदेही कुंडम निवासी राजेंद्र मार्को (31) को गिरफ्तार किया। किशोरी शादी से पहले जबलपुर शहर में प्राइवेट जॉब करती थी। शहर में मजदूरी करने वाले रूपलाल से तब उसकी करीबी बढ़ी थी, जो शादी के बाद भी नहीं टूटा। राजेंद्र ने पत्नी को रूपलाल बर्मन से मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए पकड़ लिया था।

मृतक की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
मृतक की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

ऐसे रची थी कत्ल की साजिश
पत्नी पर दबाव डालकर 5 नवम्बर को रूपलाल बर्मन को अमेरा कुंडम में बुलवाया था। फिर उसे जमगांव ले जाकर शराब पिलाई। नशे की हालत में लौटते समय रास्ते में रूपलाल का गमछा से गला घोंट दिया। सिर पर पत्थर पटककर हत्या कर दी। कच्ची रोड पुलिया के नीचे फेंक कर घर चला गया। टीआई कुंडम प्रताप सिंह मरकाम के मुताबिक घर से पत्नी के मोबाइल और वारदात के समय पहने गए रक्तरंजित कपड़े जब्त किए जा चुके हैं।

