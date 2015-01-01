पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • The Gradual Movement Of The Trade Union Started From Today, The Sleepiness Of The Railway Administration

सत्याग्रह-क्रमिक आंदोलन:मजदूर संघ का क्रमिक आंदोलन आज से, रेल प्रशासन की नींद उड़ी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्वाॅइंटसमैन के शोषण के खिलाफ वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ आज से पमरे के तीनों मंडलों में एक साथ सत्याग्रह-क्रमिक आंदोलन करने जा रहा है, जिसकी जानकारी मिलते ही पमरे प्रशासन की नींद उड़ गई है, जिसके बाद आनन-फानन में मंडल कार्मिक विभाग ने मजदूर संघ के मंडल सचिव को पत्र लिखकर हड़ताल स्थगित करने का अनुरोध किया है।

इस मामले में संघ के मंडल सचिव डीपी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि क्रमिक आंदोलन के तहत 23 नवम्बर को नरसिंहपुर, 24 को कटनी, 25 को मैहर और 26 नवम्बर को जबलपुर में हल्ला बोल आंदोलन किया जाएगा। वहीं संघ के महामंत्री अशोक शर्मा ने कहा कि आज से तीनों मंडलों में अनिश्चितकालीन क्रमिक आंदोलन का शंखनाद किया जा रहा है, जो तब तक चलता रहेगा, जब तक रेल प्रशासन संघ की माँगों को मंजूर करने के बाद इन्हें अमल में नहीं लाता।

