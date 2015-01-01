पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक्नाॅलाॅजी:जिस हाई वोल्टेज से 23 फीट की दूरी है जरूरी, उस 220 केवी के करंट पर ऐसे मुमकिन होता है मेंटेनेंस

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • इस बार की दीपावली में अहम किरदार अदा करेगी बेयर हैंड तकनीक, इंदौर के बाद जबलपुर में इस्तेमाल

220 किलो वोल्ट के हाई वोल्टेज करंट के फ्लो में अगर कोई गड़बड़ी आती है तो सप्लाई चालू रखते हुए उसमें सुधार कार्य अब मुमकिन है। जिस बेयर हैंड तकनीक ने प्रमुख ऊर्जा सचिव संजय दुबे को भी हैरान किया, वह है ही इतनी खास। सीधे तौर पर समझा जाए तो मसला यह है कि बिजली कंपनी जिस हाई वोल्टेज से कम से कम 23 फीट दूर रहने की हिदायत देती है, उसी केबल को अब हाथों से छुआ जा सकता है, अब बोल्ट टाइट और बदले भी जा सकते हैं।

वही टेक्नाॅलाॅजी जिससे परिंदों को करंट नहीं लगता
ऊर्जा का सिद्धांत है कि इसका फ्लो हाई से लो दिशा में होता है। लो वोल्टेज में भी करंट के संपर्क में आने से अर्थिंग (जीरो वोल्ट) का सर्किट पूरा होता है और करंट का बहाव हो जाता है। इस सर्किट को बनने ही न दिया जाए तो करंट लगने का सवाल ही नहीं। केबल पर बैठे परिंदे को करंट न लगने की वजह भी सर्किट का कम्प्लीट न हो पाना है। इस तकनीक में लाइन कर्मी को कंडक्टिंग फाइबर सूट पहनाया जाता है और उसे इंसुलेटेड एरियल प्लेटफार्म (ट्राली) से लाइन तक पहुँचाकर सुधार कार्य किया जाता है। दोनों विद्युत के कुचालक हैं लिहाजा, सर्किट पूरा नहीं हो पाता।

करंट लीक होगा तो अलार्म बजेगा

  • इंदौर के बाद जबलपुर क्षेत्र को मुहैया कराई गई ट्राली पूरी तरह से हाईटेक है। मसलन, 125 फीट तक की ऊचाई में कार्य के दौरान कहीं करंट लीक होता है तो सेंसर इसे पकड़ लेते हैं और कंट्रोल पैनल अलार्म बजा देता है।
  • किसी नट-बोल्ट के ढीले होने पर उसे दूर से ही जाँचा जा सकता है। विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं कि ऐसे स्थिति में बोल्ट गर्म होने लगता है और सेंसर उसकी रीडिंग लेने में समक्ष होते हैं।
  • प्लेटफार्म के कंट्रोल पैनल में यह डाटा भी मिलता रहा है कि केबल में कितने वोल्ट का करंट फ्लो हो रहा है और इसमें कितना उतार-चढ़ाव आ रहा है।
  • ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी के अधिकारिक सूत्र कहते हैं कि इस दीपावली में रोशनी की निर्बाध आपूर्ति बनाए रखने में इस तकनीक का सहारा लिया जा रहा है।
