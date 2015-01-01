पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कीर्तिमान:जबलपुर में भारतीय सेना के कोर आफ सिग्नल ने बाइक स्टंट का रिकॉर्ड बनाया, टेल लाइट पर बैठकर 111 किमी दूरी तय की

जबलपुर24 मिनट पहले
बाइक के टेल लाइट पर बैठकर रिकॉर्ड बनाया
  • कोर ऑफ सिग्नल की डेयरडेविल्स टीम ने 2 घंटे 27 मिनट और 56 सेकंड में बनाया रिकॉर्ड

भारतीय सेना के कोर आफ सिग्नल के जवान ने बाइक पर स्टंट करने का एक और विश्व कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया गया है। बुधवार की सुबह कोर ऑफ सिग्नल की डेयरडेविल्स टीम ने बाइक की टेल लाइट पर बैठकर 111 किमी की दूरी तय की। यह रिकॉर्ड जवान ने 2 घंटे 27 मिनट और 56 सेकंड में बनाया। सेना जल्द ही इस विश्व रिकॉर्ड को लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज करने के लिए भेजेगी।

बाइक का हैंडिल छोड़कर टेल लाइट पर बैठक कर पूरा किया स्टंट
बाइक का हैंडिल छोड़कर टेल लाइट पर बैठक कर पूरा किया स्टंट

टेल लाइट पर बैठकर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

जानकारी के अनुसार जीआरसी (ग्रेनेडियर्स रेजीमेंट सेंटर) में लांस नायक मिशाल गजानन बबनराव ने यह स्टंट किया। मध्य कमान के जनरल आफिसर कमांडिंग इन चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आईएस घुमन सहित सेना के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी और हाईकोर्ट के जज की उपस्थिति में लांस ने बाइक की टेल लाइट में बैठकर बाइक चलाना प्रारंभ किया। बाइक की हैंडल को पकड़े बिना सिर्फ टेल लाइट पर बैठकर उन्होंने बाइक को कंट्रोल किया। इसी तरह उन्होंने पूरे मैदान के चक्कर लगाने शुरू कर दिए। उन्होंने 2 घंटे 27 मिनट और 56 सेकंड तक बाइक चलाई और 111 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करके नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

डेयरडेविल्स टीम के नाम है कई कीर्तिमान
डेयरडेविल्स टीम के नाम है कई कीर्तिमान

जस्टिस व सेना के अधिकारियों ने रिकॉर्ड दर्ज किया

सेना के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी और हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस ने इस विश्व रिकॉर्ड को दर्ज किया और प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया। सेना जल्द ही इस विश्व रिकॉर्ड को लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज करने के लिए भेजेगी। इसके पूर्व विश्व में किसी ने भी बाइक की टेल लाइट के पीछे बैठकर इस तरह का रिकॉर्ड नहीं बनाया है। यह अपनी तरह का अनूठा विश्व रिकॉर्ड होगा। डेयरडेविल्स इसके पहले भी बाइक पर स्टंट के कई विश्व कीर्तिमान बना चुके हैं।

