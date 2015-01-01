पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेना की ताकत बन रही धनुष तोप:जबलपुर जीसीएफ में निर्मित स्वदेशी तोप ने बालासोर में हुई टेस्टिंग में दिखाया जलवा

जबलपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बालासोर फायरिंग रेंज में धनुष तोप परीक्षण की फाइल फोटो
  • ओडिशा स्टेट के बालासोर फायरिंग रेंज में सैन्य अफसरों के सामने हुआ परीक्षण
  • जीसीएफ को 114 धनुष तोप बनाने का मिला है आदेश, छह धनुष तोप सेना को सौंपी

जबलपुर गन कैरिज फैक्ट्री (जीसीएफ) में स्वदेशी तकनीक से तैयार की गई धनुष् तोप सेना की ताकत बनती जा रही है। जीसीएफ में तैयार छह धनुष तोप का ओडिशा राज्य के बालासोर में परीक्षण चल रहा है। ये परीक्षण सैन्य अफसरों के सामने किया जा रहा है। परीक्षण में धनुष तोप (155 एमएम/45 कैलिबर गन) की एक से बढ़कर एक खूबियों को देख कर सैन्य अफसर भी उत्साहित नजर आए। जीसीएफ बोर्ड को कुल 114 धनुष तोप बनाने का आदेश मिला है। इस वर्ष कुल 18 धनुष तोप बनाने थे। अप्रैल और जुलाई में छह-छह धनुष तोप जीसीएफ सेना को सौंप चुका है। अब छह धनुष तोप दिसंबर तक सौंपने का लक्ष्य है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते हुई कुछ देरी
वर्तमान में यह स्वदेशी तोप ओडिशा राज्य के बालासोर परीक्षण रेंज में गूंज रही है। परीक्षण के बाद यह तोप वापस आने पर सैन्य अफसरों के सामने खोलकर फिर से कसा जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के बावजूद जीसीएफ और सैन्य प्रशासन का संवाद जारी रहा। जैसे ही महामारी का असर कुछ कम हुआ धनुष तोप का सैन्य परीक्षण आरंभ हो गया।
परीक्षण में बेहतर प्रदर्शन
जीसीएफ में बनीं धनुष तोप ने बालासोर फायरिंग रेंज में टेस्टिंग के दौरान सैन्य अफसरों के सामने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। इससे पहले इस धनुष तोप का पोखरण, बालासोर सहित अन्य फायरिंग रेंज में अलग-अलग तापमान और परिस्थितियों में परीक्षण किया जा चुका है। स्वदेशी तोप सभी परीक्षण में सफल रही है।
बोफोर्स का स्वदेशी स्वरूप है धनुष
जीसीएफ ने बोफोर्स तोप को स्वदेशी तकनीक से उन्नत बनाया है, जिसे नाम मिला है धनुष तोप। करगिल की लड़ाई में इस तोप की खूबियां सेना को काफी पसंद आई थी। दुर्गम और कठिन हालात में इस तोप ने भारतीय सेना को निर्णायक बढ़त दिलाने में विशेष योगदान दिया था। भारत इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स लिमिटेड (बीईएल), आयुध निर्माणी कानपुर और अन्य निर्माणियों के सहयोग से जीसीएफ धनुष तोप बना रही है। 114 धनुष तोप की जरूरत सेना ने बताई है। 2020 में 18 धनुष तोप सेना को सौंपना है। अब तक 12 सौंपी जा चुकी है। अब आखिरी छह धनुष तोप को दिसंबर तक सौंपा जाएगा।
धनुष तोप की ये खूबियां बनाती हैं घातक
स्वदेशी धनुष तोप फुल्ली ऑटोमेटिक सिस्टम पर काम करती है। एक धनुष तोप की लागत 17 करोड़ के लगभग है, जो दूसरे के मुकाबले कम है। वजन में भी यह हल्की है। इंजनयुक्त होने से पहाड़ी सहित ऊबड़-खाबड़ रास्तों पर लाना-ले जाना आसान है। इसकी 38 किमी तक सटीक लक्ष्य साधने की मारक क्षमता है। धनुष तोप के संचालन पर मौसम का कोई भी असर नहीं होता। यह सभी तरह के मौसम में उपयोगी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें