पुस्तक:वेदों से निकली न्याय गाथा बढ़ती गई युग-युगांतर तक

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • 100 से ज्यादा विशेषज्ञों की मेहनत, न्यायाधीशों के मार्गदर्शन से तैयार हुआ न्याय का अद्भुत इतिहास

वर्ष 2016 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक पुस्तक का प्रकाशन किया, “कोर्ट्स ऑफ इंडिया: पास्ट टू प्रेसेंट’। इसके लिए पूरे देश से कलेक्ट किया गया डाटा इतना रौचक और ज्यादा रहा कि वर्तमान सीजेआई ने उस दौरान कहा कि हर राज्य को एक पुस्तक प्रकाशित करनी चाहिए। मप्र हाईकोर्ट की एक टीम उसके बाद से इस अभियान में जुट गई। 2 साल लगे, प्रदेश के विहंगम न्यायिक इतिहास को पन्नों में समेटने के लिए।

किताब की न्यायिक यात्रा उस दौर से शुरू होती है जिसका जिक्र वेद-पुराणों में भी समाहित है। इस कलेक्शन को नाम दिया गया है, ’ज्यूडीशियल हिस्ट्री एंड कोर्ट्स ऑफ मध्यप्रदेश”। वैदिक काल में न्याय व्यवस्था कैसी रही होगी, इसके बाद ट्रायबल सिस्टम में क्या सामाजिक सिद्धांत थे। बाद में सल्तनत काल, मुगल शासन और फिर ब्रिटिश पीरियड। प्रदेश के न्यायिक इतिहास को जानना है तो राज्य के इतिहास को साथ में जोड़ना होगा। यही वजह है कि बुक में एक जमाने के विदर्भ और छत्तीसगढ़ के हिस्सों को भी जगह दी गई है। नागपुर से जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट का सफर स्वतंत्रता, इसके बाद प्रदेश का गठन और फिर जबलपुर में उच्च न्यायालय की स्थापना के साथ पन्ने पलटते जाते हैं। न्यायिक इतिहास पर केंद्रित कृति तत्कालीन आर्थिक-सामाजिक परिदृश्य की भी झलक दिखाती है।

सीजेआई के हाथों विमोचन
सेकेंड राउण्ड की स्क्रूटनी के बाद इसी टीम ने ड्राफ्टिंग की और इस तरह से न्यायिक इतिहास का यह दस्तावेज फिर हाईकोर्ट कमेटी के पास पहुँचा। हरी झण्डी के बाद बुक फाइनल हुई। बीते दिनों चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए इसका विमोचन किया।

इन्ट्रेस्टिंग फैक्ट
भगवान खुद पैरवी के लिए आए - शाजापुर के समीप आगर मालवा की सिविल कोर्ट में मंदिर है बाबा बैजनाथ (शिवजी) का। बाहर एक अधिवक्ता जयनारायण बापजी की प्रतिमा स्थापित है। साक्ष्य बताते हैं कि वे शिव के महान भक्त थे और वकालत भी करते थे। एक दिन वे ध्यान मग्न हो गए और उधर कोर्ट में पेशी निकल गई। अचानक ध्यान टूटा तो वे अदालत की तरफ दौड़े। पहुँचने पर बधाइयों का ताँता लग गया। क्या वकील साब, गजब पैरवी की, जीत की मुबारकबाद। इस तरह के शब्दों ने जैसे पूरी सच्चाई बयाँ कर दी। बाद में उनके जीवन का आखिरी क्षण भक्ति में ही गुजरा। किताब में इसी तरह के ऐतिहासिक-न्यायिक प्रसंगों को शामिल किया गया है।

100 से ज्यादा, हर जिले से 3
पुस्तक के लिए हर जिले से तीन-तीन अधिकारियों, विशेषज्ञों की टीम तैयार की गई। जब पूरे प्रदेश से जानकारी एकत्रित हुई तो इसे न्यायाधीशों की हाईकोर्ट कमेटी के समक्ष रखा गया। डाटा स्क्रूटनी की गई और मटेरियल सब-कमेटी के पास पहुँचा। इसमें 100 से ज्यादा एक्सपर्ट्स रहे, कुछ इतिहास के जानकार, कुछ प्रोफेसर्स, हाईकोर्ट के सेवारत और रिटायर्ड जजेस, न्यायिक अधिकारी और सीनियर लॉयर्स।

आज भी चाँदी का मंजुषा बाॅक्स सीजे के आगे चलता है
नागपुर में जब कोर्ट की स्थापना की गई तब ब्रिटेन की महारानी द्वारा जारी लैटर्स पेटेंट और चाँदी की सील एक चाँदी के मंजुषा बॉक्स में सेंटल प्रोविंसेस के गवर्नर की ओर से न्यायाधिपति को सुपुर्द किया गया था। बाद में वर्ष 1956 में यह हाईकोर्ट की स्थापना के उपरांत जबलपुर लाया गया। 525 पन्नों की किताब का एक हिस्सा यह भी बताता है कि जब भी चीफ जस्टिस शपथ लेते हैं तो रजिस्ट्रार जनरल उसी चाँदी के उसी मंजुषा बाक्स को लेकर चीफ जस्टिस के आगे चलते हैं। यह हाईकोर्ट की धरोहर है।पी-2

