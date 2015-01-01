पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  The Killer Turned Out To Be A Murderer, Shot In A Dispute While Drinking Alcohol, Jabalpur Police Arrested The Three Accused

दोस्ती का कत्ल:जबलपुर में शराब पीने के दौरान हुए विवाद में मारी थी गोली, पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाटन हत्याकांड का खुलासा करते एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुण
  • पाटन पुलिस ने 36 घंटे के अंदर किया हत्याकांड का खुलासा
  • वारदात में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल और कार जब्त
  • हत्या को दी थी दुर्घटना की शक्ल

पाटन क्षेत्र के कुंअरपुर बजरंगगढ़ निवासी 35 वर्षीय महेंद्र सिंह की हत्या उसके दोस्तों ने ही की थी। वारदात से पहले तीनों ने शराब पी। उसी दौरान उनके बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। एक दोस्त ने महेंद्र के पेट पर पिस्टल सटा कर गोली मार दी थी। गुरुवार रात SP सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने हत्याकांड का खुलासा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि तीनों आरोपी हत्या को दुर्घटना की शक्ल देकर अस्पताल में महेंद्र को छोड़कर भाग गए थे। पुलिस ने तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर वारदात में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल और कार जब्त किया है।
SP ने बताया कि तीनों आरोपी महेंद्र के ही गांव के रहने वाले गुल्ली उर्फ गुलाब सिंह लोधी, देवराज सिंह लोधी और हेमराज सेन हैं। महेंद्र सहित तीनों आरोपी 3 नवंबर की रात 9.30 बजे कुंअरपुर से 300 मीटर आगे मालाखेड़ा रोड पर शराब पीने पहुंचे थे। नशे में धुत महेंद्र और गुल्ली में कहासुनी हो गई। गुल्ली ने देशी पिस्टल से महेन्द्र को गोली मार दी।
एक्सीडेंट बताने की कोशिश
वारदात के बाद गुल्ली और देवराज भागकर करीब 200 मीटर दूर हल्काई उर्फ हेमराज सेन की चाय टपरी पर पहुंचे। गुल्ली अपनी कार एमपी 20 सीबी 4515 में देवराज व हल्काई को लेकर घटनास्थल पहुंचा। महेंद्र की बाइक को रोड किनारे खेत में लगे कटीले तारों के पास डाल दिया, जिससे लगे कि एक्सीडेंट हुआ है। फिर महेंद्र को कार से लेकर पाटन अस्पताल पहुंचे थे।
अस्पताल छोड़कर भाग गए थे
देवराज व हल्काई गार्ड शुभम यादव की मदद से महेंद्र को अस्पताल के अंदर ले गए। गुल्ली कार में ही बैठा रहा। वहां चिकित्सक महेंद्र को चेक कर रहे थे, तभी दोनों चले गए। गार्ड शुभम यादव ने पाटन थाने को खबर दी। अगले दिन महेंद्र के शव का मेडिकल कॉलेज में एक्सरे कराया गया। उसकी रीढ़ की हड्डी में बुलेट फंसी दिखी। पीएम के दौरान चिकित्सकों ने बुलेट निकाली, जिसे पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया। गार्ड द्वारा देवराज व हल्काई का नाम बताया गया था।
पिस्टल के बारे में होगी पूछताछ
पुलिस ने दोनों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो मामला खुल गया। एसपी ने बताया कि प्रकरण के खुलासे में एएसपी शिवेश सिंह बघेल और टीआई पाटन आसिफ इकबाल की भूमिका रही। पिस्टल के बावत गुल्ली से पूछताछ की जा रही है। प्रकरण में धारा 302,201,34 भादवि 25, 27 आर्म्स एक्ट का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस ने महेंद्र की बाइक, उसका चप्पल आदि घटनास्थल से जब्त किया है।

